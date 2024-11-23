McGuinness nets first goal as Luton bounce back from Boro shocker by battling past Hull

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Championship: Luton Town 1 Hull City 0

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton came out of what had been an uncertain international break for manager Rob Edwards with a welcome victory and an even more welcome clean sheet when beating Hull City 1-0 at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Summer signing Mark McGuinness's first goal for the club, the defender on target just after the half hour mark, was enough to separate the sides, although had it not been for some wasteful Tigers finishing, it could have been a very different outcome. Edwards made four changes from the 5-1 capitulation against Middlesbrough last time out, Marvelous Nakamba starting for the first time since early October, with Reece Burke back from injury, the pair joining Tom Krauß and Carlton Morris in the XI as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amari'i Bell dropped out completely, with Cauley Woodrow, Daiki Hashioka and Liam Walsh moving to the bench, Jordan Clark missing out through suspension. The visitors dominated possession in the opening five minutes, reported Town target Abu Kamara showing just how quick he is, outpacing Burke, his ball across hacked over his own bar by the covering Teden Mengi.

Mark McGuiness celebrates scoring the only goal of the game against Hull City - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Luton did manage to create an attempt of note when the Tigers gifted Adebayo the ball in the middle of the pitch, his pass finding Morris for a shot that deflected behind, Shandon Baptiste's corner met by the unmarked Mengi who could only head straight at Ivan Pandur. It wasn't enough to knock Hull out of their stride though, as despite sitting in the lower echelons of the table and without a win since October 1, a run spanning seven games, they played some easy on the eye football, with over 70 percent possession at one stage.

In turn, Luton just couldn't keep hold of the ball for any significant amount of time, and when they did, hurriedly gave it away, another neat passing move by City ending with Xavier Simons slicing waywardly over. Despite Hull's dominance, it was the Hatters who took the lead from a set-piece with 33 minutes gone, another dangerous Baptiste corner flicking off the head off a City defender, falling perfectly for the unmarked McGuiness who was able to swivel and half volley into the net.

Hull should have been level on 37 minutes though, as Lewis Coyle sent over a deliciously inviting cross that Joao Pedro ghosted in to meet, only to glance badly wide. Town came out for the second period and looked to start with an intent that had been lacking in the opening period, Holmes sending over a terrific cross from the right that Adebayo got all wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City looked to get back to their possession football though, Luton defending solidly enough which forced Coyle to slam over the top from range. The visitors then carved Town open in almost devastating fashion, Regan Slater with a marvellous low cross that Pedro sidefooted against the post from close range, the second time his poor finishing had let the Hatters off.

Town had to replace Baptiste with Walsh just before the hour mark, the sub sending over two excellent corners that caused real danger, Hull's defence just about clearing their lines. Kamara showed his speed once more, Mengi with the critical sliding block to prevent his cross reaching its destination, as Luton were then forced into another alteration, Burke holding his leg and going off for Hashioka, Jacob Brown also on for Adebayo.

Kamara saw his route to goal blocked the dogged Holmes as Luton thought they had added to their lead on 75 minutes as Walsh's corner absolutely bulleted into the top corner on the volley by McGuinness, but the linesman's flag was already raised for what must have been the ball going out of play before it arrived at his feet.

Tigers then started to get closer, Jamaican international Kasey Palmer having a crack that Thomas Kaminski parried, Mengi completing the job. They then missed a truly wonderful chance on 89 minutes, sub Chris Bedia meeting Ryan Longman's inswinging cross only to volley behind from a few yards out. Kaminski also came to the rescue as Palmer's curler rebounded wickedly off McGuinness, the Belgian able to somehow adjust his legs to block away, going on to celebrate accordingly, as Town’s character couldn’t be doubted on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tahith Chong tried to sew the points up with a break from half-way, but with Hull just about getting players back, his pass to Jacob Brown was cut out. Promotion hero Cody Drameh then rifled wide in the final moments of stoppage time as Town were thankfully able to put their Riverside embarrassment behind them, the under-pressure Edwards afforded a fine reception at the full time whistle from the home supporters.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Teden Mengi, Mark McGuinness, Tom Holmes, Reece Burke (Daiki Hashioka 66), Marvelous Nakamba, Shandon Baptiste (Liam Walsh 57), Tom Krauß (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 85), Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 66). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Victor Moses, Joe Taylor.

Tigers: Ivor Pandur, Lewis Coyle ©, Charlie Hughes, Alfie Jones, Abdulkadir Omur (Kasey Palmer 72), Joao Pedro, Xavier Simons (Chris Bedia 88), Gustavo Puertah (Ryan Longman 57), Cody Drameh, Regan Slater, Abu Kamara. Subs not used: Anthony Racioppi, Ryan Giles, Sean McLoughlin. Marvin Mehlem, Matty Jacob, Mason Burstow. Referee: Thomas Bramall. Booked: Burke 21, Coyle 37, Nakamba 38. Attendance: 11,386 (1,049 Tigers).