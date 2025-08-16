McGuinness starts but ex-Bantams striker misses out as Luton make three changes

Mark McGuinness is back for the Hatters this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

League One: Bradford City v Luton Town

Centre half Mark McGuinness and midfielder Lamine Fanne make their first league starts of the season for the Hatters as Luton boss Matt Bloomfield has made three changes to his side for the trip to Bradford City this afternoon.

The Irish international replaces Christ Makosso, who serves the second of his three game ban for violent conduct picked up during the 2-0 victory at Peterborough United last weekend, while Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Nigel Lonwijk is in for Reuell Walters after he suffered a groin injury at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Fanne, meanwhile, comes in for former Bantams forward Nahki Wells who is absent with a knock, missing out on the chance to play against a side he served during June 2011 and January 2014, scoring 53 goals in over 100 outings. With Cauley Woodrow not on the bench either, it means Tom Holmes and Lasse Nordas are included, along with recently signed Cohen Bramall, who had his first start at Coventry City on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

McGuinness himself said about the contest: “Bradford are a huge team. I remember playing there, their stadium is a big stadium, big fanbase, a lot of history. They're coming up fresh into a new league they'll be at it, we've got to be at it as well. We’ll keep very consistent with our work and what we’re doing and we look forward to it.”

Bantams: Sam Walker, Ibou Touray, Max Power (C), Josh Neufville, Antoni Sarcevic, Stephen Humphrys, Aden Baldwin, Tommy Leigh, Bobby Pointon, Curtis Tilt, Matthew Pennington. Subs: Joe Hilton, Alex Pattison, Tyreik Wright, Ciaran Kelly, Jenson Metcalfe, Will Swan, George Lapslie.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk, Mark McGuinness, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith (C), Milli Alli, George Saville, Shandon Baptiste, Jordan Clark, Lamine Fanne, Jerry Yates. Subs: James Shea, Zack Nelson, Liam Walsh, Lasse Nordas, Tom Holmes, Gideon Kodua, Cohen Bramall. Referee: Edward Duckworth.