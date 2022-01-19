McJannet and Thorpe at the double as Hatters breeze past Blues in Beds Senior Cup

Elliot Thorpe scored twice for Luton - pic: Gareth Owen

Town youngsters Ed McJannet and Elliot Thorpe both scored braces as Luton recorded a 5-0 win over Dunstable Town in their Beds Senior Cup first round clash at Creasey Park on Tuesday night.

The Hatters, who had defender Corey Panter, back from his loan spell with Dundee, in the side, enjoyed plenty of possession against their SSML Premier Division hosts in the opening stages and went close early on through McJannet.

Youngster Josh Allen got away from two defenders, before finding the Ireland U19 international, who dragged his shot just wide.

Thorpe was denied by home keeper Dan Gould, but Luton led on 22 minutes when McJannet headed home Josh Williams' right-wing cross.

He doubled his tally 10 minutes before half time, with a good finish from a swift Luton counter.

Keeper Jacob Cowler collected Jack Percy’s header, while in the second period, Town had their third on the hour mark, Thorpe picking out the bottom corner after McJannet had won the ball back.

TQ Addy had an attempt deflected behind, as Thorpe found the net again on 71 minutes, after good work by Allen and Conor Lawless.

Late on, U18s striker Allen tapped home from close range as Luton will now head to Leighton Town in the second round.

Blues: Dan Gould, Ethan Creary, Joe Mead, Liam McCrohan, John Sonuga (C), Dan Naylor, Joe Sellers-West, Kyle Faulkner, Terrence Muchineripi, Ruairi Mills (Benji Gray 65), Jack Percy.

Subs not used: Daniel Trif, Dylan Baker, Joe Parmley, Remell Stirling.

Hatters: Jacob Cowler; Jack Bateson, Casey Pettit (C), Corey Panter; Jacob Pinnington, Elliot Thorpe (Eddie Corbit 72'), Conor Lawless, Josh Williams; TQ Addy, Ed McJannet (Millar Matthews-Lewis 85'), Josh Allen.

Subs not used: Sam Bentley, Zach Nelson, Tyrelle Newton.