McJannet scores as Town U18s beat Sutton while Luton U15s hit 13 past Portsmouth!

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Luton's Irish U19 international Ed McJannet was on target as the U18s won 3-2 at Sutton United in their EFL Youth Alliance South East Division contest earlier today.

Tyrelle Newton and Darcy Moffat also found the net for the Hatters as they beat the side directly above them in the table.

Meanwhile, the U15s enjoyed a stunning 13-0 success at Portsmouth in their U15 Floodlit Cup Group game on Monday.

The club's academy Twitter page reported: "That win puts Town temporarily on top of the group.