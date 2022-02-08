Mendes Gomes backs Hatters to keep winning although warns Town not to take struggling Barnsley for granted

Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes

Although not taking tonight's opponents Barnsley for granted, Luton attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes is confident the Hatters can extend their winning run with victory against the bottom of the league side.

The Tykes are already looking doomed for a return to League One, rooted to the foot of the table, eight points from safety and without an away win all season.

However, they have a superb record at Kenilworth Road, unbeaten in their last nine league visits since 1993, as Mendes Gomes, who boosted his chances of selection with a first goal for the club during Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup win at Cambridge United, said: "As a player you just want to help your team-mates and be ready for whenever the chance comes, but hopefully we can actually get the three points against Barnsley.

“Something I’ve learned this season is don’t take any game for granted.

"The Championship is a tough league and anyone can beat anyone, but I fancy us at home.

"If we do the basics right and we play to our standard, hopefully we get the three points."

Meanwhile, keeper Jed Steer, another who pushed his claims for inclusion with a clean sheet at the weekend, added: "It’s going to be a tough game, they’re down the bottom of the league and desperate for the three points, as are we.

“We’ve worked on how we’re going to go out and beat them.