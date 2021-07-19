Mendes Gomes is already showing just why Luton paid 'a lot of money' to sign him

Carlos Mendes Gomes on the ball against Bedford Town recently

New Luton attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes is already beginning to repay the Hatters decision to spend 'a lot of money' to acquire him this summer according to Town chief Nathan Jones

The 22-year-old was considered one of the hottest prospects outside of the Championship after a marvellous season in League Two for Morecambe, scoring 16 goals, including a penalty to win the play-off final at Wembley.

He has quickly started showing Town fans just what a talent he is in the final third too, with three goals during pre-season so far, each strike getting better in quality and distance.

First against Hitchin, he stabbed home from close range, before drilling into the net from 20 yards at Bedford Town.

Mendes Gomes then notched an even better effort during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Boreham Wood, cutting in to strike a wonderful effort into the top corner, leaving the majority of the 877-strong crowd off their seats.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “We have gone out and bought Carlos for a lot of money for us, so he has to have something.

“He is just repaying what we thought he had.

"He will get better because his physicality will go up, his quality will continue to show but he has shown that he can score goals.

"I think that’s three already so far, so it shows he is in a good place.”

With goals the main issue for Luton last term, then Jones has clearly looked to bolster his attacking options for the upcoming campaign, particularly after losing leading scorer James Collins on a free to Cardiff City.

Two strikers at different spectrums of their career have arrived in Cameron Jerome and Admiral Muskwe, while Fred Onyedinma has also signed from Wycombe Wanderers to boost the supply-lines at Kenilworth Road, along with experienced midfielder Henri Lansbury.

Jones added: “There is good competition and I’m very pleased with how certain people have settled.

"People like Carlos, Ade has only been with us a few days now and Fred looked a real threat as well.