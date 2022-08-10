Mendes Gomes left with a 'sour taste' after stunning Luton strike is spoiled by injury and cup defeat

Carlos Mendes Gomes wheels away after putting Town ahead with a wonderful strike from distance last night

Town goalscorer Carlos Mendes Gomes admitted that his joy at scoring a stunning first goal of the season had been soured by injury and a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Newport County in the Carabao Cup last night.

The 23-year-old was making his first start for Luton since the 3-2 FA Cup defeat against Chelsea in March last season, named out of position as a right wing-back with boss Nathan Jones making 11 changes to his side from the 1-1 draw with Burnley, looking to give as many of his squad players minutes ahead of a hectic Championship schedule.

It looked like it was paying off for the Senegal-born winger as after a good piece of skill on the right flank, setting up Admiral Muskwe for an attempt that was deflected away, he then decided to take matters in his own hands on the half hour.

Picking the ball up just outside the centre circle, the forward advanced, before, urged to shoot by some of the Kenilworth Road faithful, did just that, firing in a wicked attempt that keeper Joe Day couldn’t prevent flying into the top corner for a fantastic opener.

Newport then levelled six minutes later though, a goal laced with real controversy, Mendes Gomes clearly caught not once but twice in the build-up, an injury that eventually meant he couldn’t return after the break, Elliot Thorpe taking his place.

The second period saw Town move back in front through Tom Lockyer but eventually go on to lose 3-2, and suffer a defeat at this stage of the competition for the second time in two seasons, as Mendes Gomes tweeted: “Sour taste after tonight’s game but I am sure we will bounce back…

"Disappointed to be coming off but happy to grab a goal.

"We keep pushing.”

On his goal and display, Jones, who has only started Mendes Gomes seven times in total since paying an undisclosed fee to Morecambe for his services in the summer of 2021, added: “It was a fantastic strike, we know he can do that.

"He’s playing out of positions and Dion’s (Pereira) playing out of position, so we were a little bit makeshift as (Alfie) Doughty and (Fred) Onyedinma are out, so we’re short in that area.

"They’ve done well and for large parts of the game I thought we were excellent, I really did.