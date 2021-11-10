Mendes Gomes on target but a Luton XI are beaten by Brentford

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored for a Luton XI this afternoon

Carlos Mendes Gomes was on target as a Luton Town XI were beaten 4-1 by a Brentford XI in their friendly clash held at Hayes & Yeading this afternoon.

The Hatters had James Shea, Dan Potts, Glen Rea, Fred Onyedinma and Mendes Gomes all in action, but fell behind on 33 minutes, Myles Peart-Harris crossing for Vitaly Janelt to score.

It was 2-0 before the break, as Peart-Harris made space in the area and fired past Shea to double the lead.

Town were back in the game just 40 seconds after the restart, Onyedinma crossing for Mendes Gomes to pull one back.

However, the Bees restored their two goal advantage moments later, Rea bringing down Nathan Young-Coombes in the box and Max Haygarth netting the resulting penalty.