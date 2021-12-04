Mendes Gomes starts as Luton make five changes at Blackpool

Carlos Mendes Gomes starts for Luton this afternoon

Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes has come in for his first start since September 11 as Luton boss Nathan Jones has made five changes for the second game running for the Championship fixture at Blackpool this afternoon.

The former Morecambe winger was joined by James Shea, Reece Burke, Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell in the side, with Simon Sluga absent through illness, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu dropping to the bench, where he was joined by Dion Pereira, while Harry Cornick, Glen Rea and Tom Lockyer missed out completely.

For the hosts, manager Neil Critchley made three changes, Chris Maxwell returning in goal, Ryan Wintle and Jerry Yates also coming in.

Tangerines: Chris Maxwell, Dujon Sterling, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Reece James, Ryan Wintle, Kenny Dougall, Demetri Mitchell, Keshi Anderson, Owen Dale, Jerry Yates.

Subs: Dan Grimshaw, Jordan Gabriel, Callum Connolly, Sonny Carey, Richard Keogh, Josh Bowler, Shayne Lavery.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith, Amari'i Bell, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Elijah Adebayo.