Mendes Gomes vows to put in the hard work and become a Championship hit for Town

New Luton signing Carlos Mendes Gomes

New Luton signing Carlos Mendes Gomes is determined to put the hard work in to ensure he can bridge the gap between League Two and the Championship this season.

The 22-year-old has never played above the fourth tier in English football before, spending three seasons in the bottom division at Morecambe, although he did play a huge role in the Shrimps reaching League One via the play-offs ast term.

Prior to his move to the Mazuma stadium, Mendes Gomes had been playing in the North West Counties League Premier Division for West Didsbury & Chorlton, after moving to England from Spain as a teenager having been on the books of both Getafe and Atletico Madrid.

On the season ahead in his new surroundings, the forward said: “Obviously there’s respect for the league.

“There’s some big clubs, the standard at the club is way different, but I will always work hard to make that standard and always do my best on the pitch.

“For me it has been a bit unreal but I try to keep my feet on the ground and just not think about how big the club is, about the opposition, and just focus on doing well for my club.

“Whether it will be a big step, I’m not really sure, time will tell, but I’m willing to put in the hard work that’s required.

“It takes time to get used to the new division, but we’ve seen it in the past, players that jump divisions and they still do well.