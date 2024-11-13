Mengi added to U21s squad as Young Lions call up trio of Luton players for international duty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton youngsters head away with England

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatters trio Teden Mengi, Zack Nelson and Joe Johnson have all been called up to represent England at youth level this week.

Centre half Mengi has been added to the England U21 squad for their matches against Spain and the Netherlands. The 22-year-old, who has won one cap at this age range before, when coming off the bench during the 7-0 victory over Luxembourg U21s back in March, has also featured for his country at U15 to U20 level previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mengi will be hoping he can do enough to catch the eye of the Young Lions staff and be in contention for next summer's UEFA Euro U21 finals that are being held in Slovakia. The U21s start with a trip to Cadiz to face Spain at La Linea de la Concepción on Friday, with the kick-off at 5.30pm, as the Young Lions then head to the Netherlands to face the Dutch, as they play at the Yanmar Stadium in Almere on Monday, kick-off at 5.45pm.

Teden Mengi has been called up by the England U21s this week - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Squad - Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Matthew Cox (Brentford). Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Kellen Fisher (Norwich City), Bashir Humphreys (Burnley, loan from Chelsea), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Teden Mengi (Luton Town).

Midfielders: George Earthy (Bristol City, on loan from West Ham), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), James McAtee (Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), George Miley (Newcastle United). Forwards: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town), Tyler Dibling (Southampton), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling-Junior (Bologna, on loan from Aston Villa), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa), Dane Scarlett (Oxford United, loan from Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielder Zack Nelson is part of England’s Elite squad once more for their upcoming EURO Elite League matches this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The Hatters teenager, who featured during the victories over Italy and Czechia last time out, has been selected by interim head coach Paul Nevin for the games against Germany and Poland. The Young Lions take on the Germans at Chesterfield on Friday at 7pm, before travelling to Pulawy to go up against their Polish counterparts next Tuesday at 4pm.

Squad - Goalkeepers: Ben Cisse (West Bromwich Albion), Mex Merrick (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Walsall, on loan from Stoke City). Defenders: Ryan Andrews (Watford), Max Alleyne (Manchester City), Elijah Campbell (Ross County, on loan from Everton), Kaelan Casey (West Ham United), Ben Chrisene (Norwich City), Kellen Fisher (Norwich City), Ashley Phillips (Stoke City, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Jahmai Simpson-Pusey (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United), Darko Gyabi (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Leeds United), Lewis Miley (Newcastle United), Zack Nelson (Luton Town), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jacob Wright (Manchester City). Forwards: Dominic Ballard (Blackpool, on loan from Southampton), Max Dean (K.A.A Gent), George Earthy (Bristol City, on loan from West Ham United), Romain Esse (Millwall), Kaide Gordon (Norwich City, on loan from Liverpool), William Lankshear (Tottenham Hotspur).

Finally, Town defender Joe Johnson is in the England U19s squad as they begin their UEFA U19 EURO 2025 campaign when travelling to Bulgaria for the first qualifying round. Will Antwi’s team will face Lithuania first at the Stadion Beroe in Stara Zagora today, kick-off at 11am, before playing Bulgaria at the Stadion Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Saturday starting at 12.30pm. The Young Lions then round off their fixtures against Belgium at the Stadion Lokomotiv Plovdiv next Tuesday, 12pm GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squad - Goalkeepers: Ted Curd (Hampton & Richmond Borough, loan from Chelsea), Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Tommy Setford (Arsenal). Defenders: Zach Abbott (Nottingham Forest), Josh Acheampong (Chelsea), Leo Black (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Johnson (Luton Town), Jayden Meghoma (Brentford), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Triston Rowe (Aston Villa).

Midfielders: Kiano Dyer (Chelsea), Josh King (Fulham), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Trey Nyoni (Liverpool), Lewis Orford (West Ham United). Forwards: Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Southampton), Jesse Derry (Crystal Palace), Tyrique George (Chelsea), Shumaira Mheuka (Chelsea), Ethan Wheatley (Manchester United), Kadan Young (Aston Villa).