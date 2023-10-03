Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton boss Rob Edwards has made one change to his team for tonight’s Premier League fixture against Burnley at Kenilworth Road, defender Teden Mengi making his full Premier League debut in place of Reece Burke.

The centre half came on for Burke during Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Everton due to a groin problem, although Tom Lockyer, who also went off in the second period after a blow to the head is fit enough to start.

Ahead of the game, Edwards wasn’t about to start taking anything for granted after a maiden win at Goodison Park, saying: “Just because we’ve won a game I don’t want to get carried away.

Teden Mengi makes his first start for the Hatters this evening - pic: Dave Horn

"You’ll see the improvements that have been made from Brighton all the way through to now, but it’s results that people listen and take notice of.

"My job is to keep players focused, keep the belief there, make sure we’ve got an organisation, make sure we’ve got a plan, players are working extremely hard and do the basics well.

"If we do all those things we’ll have a chance, the one thing we can’t guarantee is a win or a draw, we can’t, especially at this level.

"But if I’m seeing improvement in performance then we’ve got a chance, and I’m seeing that at the moment.

“Again I’m not going to be sitting here now crowing from the rooftops as we’ve won a game, I’ve got to make sure we keep our feet on the ground and we go again on Tuesday, try to back it up.”

With Luton back in front of their home fans this evening, Edwards added: “The three thousand fans that travel away every week are incredible, and it sounds like 103 thousand at the Kenny on a Tuesday night.

"We’re really looking forward to that, being in front of our amazing supporters, they'll be right behind us and we’ve got to make sure it’s a special night.

“They were amazing, it was great for the lads, for all of us, the staff, to go over and thank them.

"We know how important they are, I don’t need to keep saying it, but I will keep saying it as they’re going to play a huge part for us this year in our hopefully successful year.

"The away support is wonderful, but at home lets bring the noise like they do all the time.

"There’s nothing better than a night game at Kenilworth Road, so I’m looking forward to seeing them again.”

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari’i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jacob Brown, Chiedozie, Ogbene, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Tahith Chong, Reece Burke, Ryan Giles, Joe Johnson.

Clarets: James Trafford, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Beyer, Josh Brownhill (C), Connor Roberts. Sander Berge, Lyle Foster, Josh Cullen, Zeki Amdouni, Ameen Al Dakhil, Luca Koleosho.