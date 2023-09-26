News you can trust since 1891
Mengi makes his Hatters debut as Luton change 10 for Exeter trip

Carabao Cup third round: Exeter City v Luton Town
By Mike Simmonds
Published 26th Sep 2023, 19:16 BST- 1 min read
Luton boss Rob Edwards has made 10 changes for this evening’s Carabao Cup third round tie against League One Exeter City, as Teden Mengi is in for his Hatters debut after joining from Manchester United ahead of transfer deadline day earlier this month.

Alfie Doughty is the only remaining player from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, as youngster Joe Johnson is handed his full Town debut, as Tim Krul comes in, with Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu named captain.

Grecians: Vil Sinsalo, Zak Jules, Will Aimson (C), Alex Hartridge, Tom Carroll, Deme Mitchell, James Scott, Caleb Watts, Kyle Taylor, Jack Fitzwater, Vince Harper.

Teden Mengi makes his Luton debut this evening - pic: Luton Town FCTeden Mengi makes his Luton debut this evening - pic: Luton Town FC
Subs: Gary Woods, Reece Cole, Yanic Wildschut, Harry Kite, Sonny Cox, Pierce Sweeney, Mitch Beardmore, Pedro Borges, Jake Richards.

Hatters: Tim Krul, Alfie Doughty, Teden Mengi, Mads Andersen, Joe Johnson, Ryan Giles, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (C), Luke Berry, Tahith Chong, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: James Shea, Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris, Issa Kabore, Reece Burke, Jacob Brown, Amari’i Bell, Jake Burger, Jayden Luker.

