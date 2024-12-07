Mengi misses out as Hatters make four changes for Swansea clash

Championship: Luton Town v Swansea City

On the test of the Swans, Edwards said: “Swansea are a team that will traditionally come and have the ball, Luke (Williams) is a really, really good coach. I don’t know him, but I know of him and how he’s always wanted to try and play and try and work and implement that at Swansea as there’s a good fit. Like a number of teams that have come quite recently as well, they’ve got a real style that they’ll stick to and they will cause problems like any team. They’ve got their way, but we’ve got to try and make it a game they don’t want, and if we do those things well then we can make it difficult.”