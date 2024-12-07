Mengi misses out as Hatters make four changes for Swansea clash
Luton boss Rob Edwards has made four changes for this afternoon’s home clash against Swansea City at Kenilworth Road.
Centre half Teden Mengi and midfielder Shandon Baptiste are missing completely, the duo potentially the pair that Edwards revealed had suffered ‘freakish’ injuries during his press conference yesterday. Tahith Chong and Jacob Brown are on the bench, with Tom Holmes, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Krauß and Victor Moses all coming in to face the mid-table visitors.
On the test of the Swans, Edwards said: “Swansea are a team that will traditionally come and have the ball, Luke (Williams) is a really, really good coach. I don’t know him, but I know of him and how he’s always wanted to try and play and try and work and implement that at Swansea as there’s a good fit. Like a number of teams that have come quite recently as well, they’ve got a real style that they’ll stick to and they will cause problems like any team. They’ve got their way, but we’ve got to try and make it a game they don’t want, and if we do those things well then we can make it difficult.”
Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Daiki Hashioka, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Amari'i Bell, Victor Moses, Marvelous Nakamba, Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo. Subs: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Mads Andersen, Cauley Woodrow, Tahith Chong, Jacob Brown, Joe Taylor, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson.
Swans: Lawrence Vigouroux, Josh Key, Ben Cabango, Harry Darling, Matt Grimes ©, Zan Vipotnik, Josh Tymon, Goncalo Franco, Liam Cullen, Myles Peart-Harris, Ronald Pereira Martins. Subs: Jon McLaughlin, Jay Fulton, Joe Allen, Jisung Eom, Florian Bianchini, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Cyrus Christie, Kyle Naughton, Azeem Abdulai. Referee: James Bell.