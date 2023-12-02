Mengi urges Luton to keep winning feeling close to their hearts as they look for Bees triumph
Town centre half Teden Mengi has urged his team-mates to retain the feeling of what it was like to enjoy a Premier League victory when they take on Brentford this afternoon.
The Hatters picked up just a second top flight success of the campaign last Saturday, ending a run of six fixtures without a triumph when beating Crystal Palace 2-1.
Mengi himself played a vital role in achieving the three points, scoring Town’s opening goal and then producing a Herculean defensive performance as the Hatters clung on through nearly 15 minutes of injury time.
Although left face down on the turf at the end of the game, absolutely exhausted having given everything for the cause, Mengi was soon up and able to take in the adulation from the thrilled Kenilworth Road crowd.
With wins so vital in determining who will stay up this term, the former Manchester United defender wants Luton’s players to remember and replicate it, saying: “We need to keep this feeling close to our hearts and take it into the next game, remember what it feels like to win and hopefully that’s enough motivation for us to get more results and more points on the board.
“It can motivate us really and prove to us that we can get results and what we do is in our hands really. If we believe that we can win games and get points on the board then we can do that and we proved that. So we can take the winning feeling into the next games and get the points required on the board and we just keep on climbing from here.”
“Certainly after the last international window we came together as a group and said right, we’ve had our feel for the Premier League now, we know what’s required of us, so now let’s go and do the business.
"We got the three points, we're very happy with that, but we just keep climbing on from this moment, we cherish this moment, we take it into the next games and we get the results.”