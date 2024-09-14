Mengi's terrific strike ensures Luton record long overdue victory at Millwall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship: Millwall 0 Luton Town 1

Teden Mengi's stunning first half goal and two terrific saves by keeper Thomas Kaminski saw Luton finally end their wait for a first victory of the season with a battling 1-0 success at Millwall this afternoon.

Going into the match on the back of a four game winless streak since being relegated back to the Championship, the Hatters made three changes from their 2-1 loss to QPR, midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in for his first start since December, while Liam Walsh made his full debut, with Teden Mengi back in too, Carlton Morris dropping to the bench where he was named alongside new signing Victor Moses, summer additions Reuell Walters and Shandon Baptiste missing out as well.

Town boss Rob Edwards switched Alfie Doughty to an unusual right wingback role, which didn't hinder his efforts to get forward, finding Jordan Clark in a dangerous position, only to see the opportunity go begging. Millwall's danger from set-pieces was apparent on eight minutes, a long corner swung in for imposing centre half Jake Cooper to head over.

Jordan Clark is tackled during Luton's 1-0 win at Millwall - pic: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

However, Luton went up the other end and scored with their first meaningful attack, Elijah Adebayo doing well to get hold of the ball in the area and finding Tahith Chong who had got back onside. The winger's deflected cross was tipped away by keeper Lukas Jensen as Doughty's rebound was charged down, before Mengi was teed up by Walsh to sidefoot brilliantly into the corner from just outside the box for Town's first goal away from Kenilworth Road this season.

Millwall had penalty shouts turned down when George Saville went over inside the area, referee Josh Smith uninterested in his pleas, while Casper De Norre's ambitious crack from range was easy for Kaminski. The Hatters almost had a second with 22 minutes gone, Doughty's free kick headed back across goal where Chong bumped his man before swivelling to shoot, his attempt hitting the inside of the post and bouncing out.

When Luton got their press on they were always a danger, Doughty nicking the ball away from Duncan Watmore in an advanced position, his ball nodded on by Chong for Jordan Clark, but he could only manage a tame volley that didn't test Jensen. The visitors didn't help themselves at times when playing out from the back, Walsh's pass behind Mark McGuinness whose ball back to Kaminski saw the keeper ungainly try and find Mengi, his clearance picked off allowing Millwall to win a corner.

Thankfully Town came through unscathed though when De Norre's volley from the edge of the box was wayward. When Luton did go long, it almost paid dividends as five minutes before half time, Doughty picked up a poorly directed header from Joe Bryan to reach the byline, his cross unable to be turned in by Clark.

In the closing stages, Doughty, who was a real threat for the visitors in the half, won the ball back impressively again, as Town attacked with a four on three situation, Chong eventually finding Adebayo whose shot was deflected behind. There was almost a second for Luton and a second for Mengi when the dead ball was headed up, the defender having a crack on left foot this time, Jensen making a sharp low stop.

The centre half might also have received his marching orders in an eventful few minutes as having been booked, he committed another foul that had the home supporters howling for his dismissal, but Smith kept his cards in his pocket. In the second period, a quick free kick from the Lions led to another opportunity for De Norre which he couldn't make the most of, blasting over from 20 yards,

A lung-busting run on the left by Chong with little support saw the midfielder relieve some of the pressure on Town, as eventually able to find a team-mate, when the ball was transferred across the pitch, Walsh's curler was gathered by Jensen. With referee Smith struggling to keep control, not stopping play when there was a head injury to Bryan, allowing Luton to move upfield and win a corner, incurring the wrath of a home support who were growing in their vocal displeasure towards the official.

Chong dragged a shot wide from the set-piece, which had gone in, would no doubt have sent The Den into meltdown. With a well stocked bench for one of the first times this term, Edwards was able to bring off Adebayo and Nakamba, who completed 68 minutes of his comeback, with Morris on for his 100th Luton outing and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu swiftly joining him.

The Lions then weirdly started to take their time over possession despite their situation in the game, as Luton might well have given themselves some breathing space with 15 minutes to go, a good attack on the right seeing Clark's low ball dummied by Chong allowing Walsh to have a crack, the midfielder shooting straight at Jensen who didn't have to move a muscle.

Luton had their Belgian stopper to thank for remaining in the ascendancy, as Millwall should have been on level terms in the 81st minute with an equaliser that would have been entirely from the visitors’ own making. Mpanzu won the ball back in midfield, only to sell Walsh short as the Lions pounced, one pass slicing through Luton’s back-line, sending Macaulay Langstaff clean through on goal.

He went one on one with Kaminski who was crucially able to stick out a leg and divert his effort behind for a corner, ensuring the leveller that looked destined to occur, go wide. Millwall rang the changes in their hunt for a point, one of them, Aidomo Emakhu volleying into the side-netting at the back post from a well delivered free kick.

In the fifth and final minute of stoppage time, Luton were heavily indebted to their stopper as well, as Mengi this time had his pocket picked for a corner that was flung into the box, Jensen having joined his team-mates. It was met by Shaun Hutchinson, the towering centre half powering a header goalwards that Kaminski did superbly to claw away, ensuring the Hatters finally had their long overdue first victory of the season.

Lions: Lukas Jensen, Jake Cooper (C Shaun Hutchinson 46), Japhet Tanganga, Joe Bryan, Ryan Leonard, Duncan Watmore, Josh Coburn (Macauley Langstaff 33), George Saville, Casper De Norre (Aidomo Emakhu 79) Romain Esse (Calum Scanlon 79), George Honeyman (Femi Azeez 67). Subs not used: Liam Roberts, Danny McNamara, Ryan Wintle, Daniel Kelly.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Alfie Doughty, Reece Burke , Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi, Amari'i Bell (C), Marvelous Nakamba (Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu 68), Liam Walsh (Tom Holmes 90), Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Elijah Adebayo (Carlton Morris 67). Subs not used: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Tom Holmes, Mads Andersen, Victor Moses, Zack Nelson, Joe Taylor. Referee: Josh Smith. Booked: De Norre 21 ,Mengi 41, Kaminski 84, Doughty 89, Hutchinson 90. Attendance: 14,804 (1,964 Hatters).