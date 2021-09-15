Microphone trip prevents Berry from joining the travelling Hatters fans at Ewood Park to celebrate Blackburn equaliser

Luke Berry scores to make it 2-2 at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

Luton midfielder Luke Berry was denied the celebration he wanted on Saturday after tripping over a microphone placed behind the goal at Ewood Park.

The 29-year-old, brought on after an hour with Town trailing 2-0, halved the deficit from Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s cross with 17 minutes left.

Then, in the eighth minute of stoppage time, Berry arrived in the box perfectly to control Cameron Jerome’s knockdown from another Mpanzu ball on his chest and prod home an equaliser, sending the 810 visiting supporters wild.

Berry had every intention of joining them in the away end, but instead crumpled in a heap before being submerged by his team-mates, as he said: “I was going to get in there, but I fell over.

“I tripped over the microphone, slipped on to the concrete bit and smacked my elbow.

"I was going to give it a bit, but I just fell over and tried to get up.

“They (supporters) pushed us through in the end and it’s so much better.

“It’s brilliant, they give us a lift, give us that 12th man, especially at home, but they travel round the country and its fantastic.”

Berry had also wanted to show the home crowd that Town weren’t about to lie down and be beaten, continuing: “I was on the bench, there were some annoying fans, so I wanted to get on and prove them something and give a bit to them.

“The fans do help in a bad way and a good way.

"In a good way that you just want to beat them as 2-0 down, they had a few other chances, it could have gone 3-1, 4-1.

“Slugs (Simon Sluga) has made a fantastic save to even keep us in the game and they’ll look back at it and think ‘we should have been out of sight,’ but they weren’t.

“We’ve plugged away and it shows the great character we’ve got in the team that we’ve dug in and got to 2-2."

Meanwhile, Town boss Nathan Jones was happy to see Berry break into the box twice to find the net, something that has been lacking from his midfielders at times this term.

He added: "That’s what others need to do as he is an intelligent footballer.

"We brought him here as a goalscoring midfield player, in League Two, he was the best goalscoring midfield player there was.

"We brought him and he did that for us and he’s continued his development and continues his form and I’m pleased for him.