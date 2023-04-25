Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick felt Luton's winner was 'never a penalty'

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick blasted the award of Luton’s spot-kick during the Hatters’ 2-1 win over his side at Kenilworth Road last night, declaring it was ‘never a penalty.’

Midway through the second period and with Tom Lockyer having cancelled out Cameron Archer’s first half opener with a header from Alfie Doughty’s corner, substitute Jordan Clark then picked the ball up and found Carlton Morris.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town’s leading scorer took a touch that led him away from the visiting defence, but also gave keeper Zack Steffen a chance to come out and nick the ball off his toes.

The on-loan Manchester City stopper slid out to do so, Morris getting a foot to the ball ahead him, and then going to ground under the challenge from the USA international, with Premier League referee Graham Scott pointing to the spot.

Town’s striker has stated there was definitely contact, with manager Rob Edwards agreeing, but a bemused Carrick felt that the official might have missed the ‘insurance’ of being able to use VAR, as he has had at his disposal in two of his last five matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “A penalty like that, luckily we can laugh it off today in some ways, but I do wonder, with the referees being in the Premier League and then being used to VAR and then not having it, I think it gives them a bit of insurance.

“This is not directly to the referee tonight, it's something in general to look at.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick

“Tonight didn't count for too much in the end, but it could be a crucial decision at some point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Whether it's this season or next season, referees coming down, it is very different when you haven't got that security if you like for the big, big decisions.

"I'm not moaning about tonight, it is what it is.

"It was never a penalty, of course it wasn't, but it's something to think about moving forward.”

Carrick had opted to make five chances for the match, including leaving out his and the division’s top scorer in Chuba Akpom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although it meant Boro’s slim automatic promotion hopes are now officially ended, he still took plenty from the game, adding: “The result's the result, especially the way it’s happened.

"It was never going to have a big part in our season, we both are where we are, (needing) a bit of a miracle to get any further up the league.

"We knew that, we were realistic about it, I’ve taken loads from the game and I think the players have taken loads from it.

"I thought the players were terrific tonight, we made a few changes, left out Chuba and Hayden (Hackney), as they needed a breather at some point and we thought this was the best one for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I enjoyed watching them tonight at a tough place, as tough as you get in this league coming here.