Middlesbrough trail Luton by five points after beating Cardiff to sit seventh in the Championship

Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough side are up to seventh place in the Championship

Middlesbrough moved up to seventh in the Championship table after a comfortable 2-0 win over Cardiff City at the Riverside Stadium this evening.

The hosts led on 28 minutes through Marcus Tavernier's 20-yard drive which went under the outstretched arm of Bluebirds keeper Dillon Phillips.

A second arrived eight minutes after the break through Riley McGree’s deflected effort, as Cardiff, who brought on former Hatter James Collins late on, couldn't fight back.

Chris Wilder’s side are now two points away from Sheffield United in sixth and five behind the Hatters, who are fifth, with two games to go.