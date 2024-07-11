Midfield acquisitions key for Edwards as Hatters chief has funds available to replace Barkley and Lokonga

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town chief Rob Edwards has confirmed he will be looking to bolster his midfield options during the summer transfer window after the exits of key pairing Ross Barkley and Sambi Lokonga, also revealing funds are available if he needs to do so.

England international Barkley will be sorely missed by the Hatters this term after a magnificent stint with the club last season, lighting up Kenilworth Road with some wonderful displays in which he demonstrated skills and ball control bordering on outrageous at times. Town’s relegation made it impossible to keep hold of him and so it proved, top four finishers Aston Villa swooping to capture the former Everton star and offer him Champions League football.

Lokonga meanwhile also made a terrific impact after signing on loan from Arsenal, although two long-term hamstring injuries saw his game time limited to just 16 top flight starts. With the high class duo now moving on and stalwart Luke Berry also departing on a free transfer to join up with ex-Town boss Nathan Jones at Charlton Athletic, there remains some big holes in the middle of the pitch.

Sambi Lokonga had an impressive loan spell at Luton last season - pic: Liam Smith

Edwards has already taken steps to fill one of them, former Brentford and Oxford United player Shandon Baptiste arriving, but he is still in the market for further midfielders and with Luton’s coffers boosted by the Premier League parachute payments, can afford to shell out if he sees fit. The Hatters manager said: “We lost Ross, Sambi was key for us as well last year, but we brought Shandon in, which is a really good signing for us, a really exciting player, he gives us more strength in that midfield area as well.

“He’s a really good footballer, everyone needs to know that. He’s going to help us in that area, he can handle the ball, he can drive past people, so there’s elements of his game that will be similar to Ross and Sambi, but that is an area we’re still looking in as well. Ross is pretty unique, it was amazing that we managed to get him to the football club and he did great. The same actually for Sambi, he’s an incredible footballer, so we were lucky with those two, but I know we’ll bring in some really good people to compete with the really good players we’ve already got here as well.

"Bez is another one who has gone who we all miss. One of the midfielders who had more of an impact later on in the season, so we do need to try and bring in a couple in that area. It’s key to allow us to continue to play the way we want to play. What they allowed us to do more last season was to be able to play through as well as around and over. Teams who press us, we can be resistant to that. We can handle the ball under pressure or we can miss it out and go into the front line, so having people who can handle the ball in that midfield area is key to us.

"That’s certainly an area that we’re still looking in and along with maybe one or two others, but there won’t be loads of people coming in. There is, if we needed to, there is money there that we can spend, which not many clubs can actually say that at the moment. So if we feel it’s the right person that’s going to really improve the group, we can do that as well, which is really encouraging. That being said, we’ll always try to be astute, always try to do things sensibly and in the right way, but we’re working on one or two things behind the scenes to continue to strengthen.”