Midfielder raring to go for Luton after international duty with Wales U21s is over

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton midfielder Elliot Thorpe is ready to make an impact at Kenilworth Road this season after Wales U21s finished their UEFA U21 European Championship qualification with a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar at Parc y Scarlets on Tuesday evening.

The 21-year-old was named on the bench for the contest, after starting the previous 1-0 defeat to Netherlands, but didn’t get on to win his third cap.

It took the hosts a mere 30 seconds to move in front when Rhys Hughes and Fin Stevens combined for Joe Adams to find the net.

Luke Jephcott had claims for a penalty waved away, before Hughes saw his attempt saved superbly by Jaylan Hankins and then curled narrowly off target.

Sam Pearson chipped over the bar, as Hughes fired into the side-netting, Hankins keeping out a second with a brilliant stop from Jephcott.

It was 2-0 after the break though as Adams turned provider, finding Hammond who finished neatly.

There were chances for a third, but Jephcott hit the post and also directed his header wide, Owen Beck unable to beat Hankins either.

The victory means Wales ended their qualifying campaign in fourth place with three wins, two draws and five losses.

Now turning his attentions to a breakthrough season with the Hatters, Thorpe, who has made one first team outing after arriving from Spurs in September, tweeted: “International break over.