Midfielder Tunnicliffe leaves Luton for Portsmouth
Pompey snap up former Manchester United youngster
Luton have confirmed that midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe has left the club to join League One side Portsmouth.
The 28-year-old had signed for the Hatters in the summer of 2019, making 68 appearances in total and scoring three goals.
His first came in the 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough during Town's Great Escape campaign, while he netted twice last term, as Luton came from 2-0 down to beat Sheffield Wednesday and then the winner at Nottingham Forest.
Although he had been offered a new deal at Kenilworth Road, Tunnicliffe has opted to move to the south coast, and writing on Twitter, the former Manchester United youngster said: "Really excited to have been given the opportunity to play for such a big club!
"Can’t wait to get started!!"