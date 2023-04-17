Millers boss admits Rotherham are aspiring to become a team like Luton

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor insists his side are aspiring to become a team like Luton after seeing his side fall to a 2-0 defeat to the Hatters on Saturday.

After a quiet first 30 minutes to the game at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Town started to gain control, going close through Amari’i Bell’s effort which was superbly saved by keeper Josh Vickers.

The Hatters then did make their superiority count on the stroke of half time, Carlton Morris curling into the top corner, before Rob Edwards' side added a second moments after the break, Cauley Woodrow converting after his penalty was originally saved by Vickers.

Carlton Morris celebrates putting Luton 1-0 up at Rotherham on Saturday

Luton then held off any hopes of a fightback, restricting their hosts to not a single shot on target at Ethan Horvath’s goal, a Tyler Blackett free kick that flew wide the closest they came.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Taylor, whose Millers team are still not out of danger of dropping back to a League One they won promotion from last term, said about defeat to a Town XI that are now in their fourth campaign at this level: “It was a pretty even game to start with and there weren’t many chances for either team.

“I don’t think we were quite good enough with our use of the ball in any stage of the game.

“When we were under pressure just before half time we just needed to hold on a little bit better, I thought we had done with Josh’s save, but one moment of real quality opened us up and we’re 1-0 down.

“Conceding immediately into the second half gave us a mountain to climb. After that we huffed and puffed but didn’t do enough.

“We were second best in too many departments today.

"I’m pleased with how we went about the game after the first half an hour against a top team but from that point on it was a difficult afternoon.

“Josh played well again, so he can be pleased with his performance.

"We thought with the double save at the end of the first half he’d given us a platform to go in level, so we need to protect him better.

“It’s a shame (about the penalty) because if that ball falls anywhere else Tyler gets there, but it fell really kindly for the taker to score.

“Luton showed why they are where they are in the table today.

“We almost matched them up a little bit in terms of the formation.

“They used their experience so, so well and you can see why they are third in the league.