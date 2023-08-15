Millers boss 'can't understand' refereeing decisions as Luton attacker Onyedinma scores and is sent off

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor was left baffled by the decision to send on-loan Luton attacker Fred Onyedinma off during his side’s 2-2 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The winger was making his third appearance for the Millers after joining on a season-long deal from the Hatters in July, as following Hakeem Odoffin’s first half opener, he made it 2-0 with 48 minutes gone, netting a terrific diving header from Cafu’s cross for his first goal for the club.

During the celebrations, Onyedinma's team-mates pushed him into the Rotherham fans, which saw the former Millwall and Wycombe player harshly booked by referee Bobby Madley.

Moments later he was shown a second caution when brandishing an imaginary yellow card himself after being fouled by Adam Wharton, as under the new rules this season, it is a bookable offence, meaning the attacker saw red for the first time in his career.

Down to 10 men for the final 40 minutes, Blackburn hit back to level 2-2 thanks to two goals from Sammie Szmodics, as tweeting afterwards, Onyedinma said: “An unexpected ending to the game for me, bitter sweet moment but glad to have got my first goal for the club, now to learn and comeback stronger #rufc.”

However, Taylor was far more animated with his comments, telling the club’s official website: “We're disappointed, frustrated, and that's to sum it up lightly.

"Football is an emotional game, and there were signs of emotion from our players celebrating the second goal, Fred’s first goal for the football club.

Fred Onyedinma is challenged by Joe Rankin-Costello during Rotherham's 2-2 draw with Blackburn on Saturday - pic: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

"I don’t know what's happening with our game now?

"The whole effort to make football a better product on the pitch isn’t working, it’s been the opposite.

"It’s the old player going into the fans, he’s two yards away celebrating and his team-mates from behind, the momentum just took them towards them.

"I’m pretty sure it was a very safe moment and to get booked for that, what do I say? Just stand inside the pitch and clap your hands like nothing’s happened?

“It's just a poor understanding of that moment, but if that's the rules then football is going to change, players won't be able to go across the white line and have any fan interaction whatsoever.

"I can't understand it, what do I do? Discipline my player for that moment?

"It wasn’t his fault, it’s the other 10 players who celebrated with him.”

Taylor had less complaints about the second offence though, adding: “Every single moment now is magnified in terms of scrutiny and if that is a yellow card then I understand that, I've got no problem with that whatsoever.