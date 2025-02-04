Millers boss thrilled to land his 'number one target' in popular Luton midfielder

Mpanzu leaves Kenilworth Road for Rotherham United

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham United boss Steve Evans stated that Luton midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was his’ ‘number one target’ after agreeing a deal to sign the Hatters legend on loan until the end of the season yesterday.

The 30-year-old, who is Town’s 10th highest appearance maker of all time, playing 412 times since moving to Kenilworth Road from West Ham United in November 2013, had dropped down the pecking order recently, making just one start in the Championship this season and only featuring once under new manager Matt Bloomfield, missing out on the match-day squad for the first time since March 2023 when not included against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having made history by becoming the first player to go from non-league to the top flight with the same club, the immensely popular Mpanzu now heads a Millers side who sit 15th in League One, but are only seven points away from the play-off places. Speaking to the United website about the deal, Evans said: “From the very start of the window Pelly was our number one target and I’m absolutely delighted that our patience has been rewarded.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has joined Rotherham United on loan - pic: Liam Smith

"I’ve always said that we want to bring the right people to Rotherham United and Pelly is certainly someone who encapsulates what we’re all about. As ever, I would like to say a huge thank you to the chairman Tony Stewart for his incredible support in making the deal happen, as well as Rob Scott and the board who have worked right to the wire to get this over the line for us.”

Meanwhile, Mpanzu himself, whose first league game will be Saturday’s clash at home to Shrewsbury Town, added: “As soon as I spoke to the manager I knew I wanted to get the deal done. To leave a club I have really affinity with in Luton, it would have to be for a challenge that really excites me and this certainly is that. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and showing everyone what I can do and hopefully I can help the club achieve their ultimate aim of getting into the play-offs and winning promotion.”