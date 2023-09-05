Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Millwall boss Gary Rowett revealed he has been a long-time admirer of Town midfielder Allan Campbell after finally being able to sign the Scottish international on transfer deadline day last week.

The 25-year-old had been allowed to leave Kenilworth Road after Hatters manager Rob Edwards conceded that first team opportunities would be limited this term following promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He agreed a season-long loan move to the New Den and speaking to the South London Press about his acquisition, Rowett said: “There has been a long-standing interest in him.

Allan Campbell challenges Birmingham City's Scott Hogan during his Millwall debut on Saturday - pic: Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

“He is one of those players whose sheer energy and drive means you can’t help but admire. He has got lots of qualities to go with that as well.

“He’s showed that over the last few seasons.

"He started a lot of games for Luton last season, in a division they managed to get out of – it’s something we’re aspiring to do also.

“He’ll be a really, really good addition to the group.

“We like that front foot, fast-paced quality and ability to run with and without the ball – that ability to disrupt the opposition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He’s also got good qualities heading into the final third – he can play as a midfielder stepping in, as an attacking one and as a running 10, so multiple positions.

“We thought it was a really good opportunity to strengthen that area, because of players going out.

"Let’s strengthen it with a player who can compete for a first-team place.”a

Campbell made his Millwall debut as a second half substitute during the 1-1 draw at Birmingham City on Saturday.