Millwall boss finally gets his man as Luton midfielder Campbell makes Lions debut
Millwall boss Gary Rowett revealed he has been a long-time admirer of Town midfielder Allan Campbell after finally being able to sign the Scottish international on transfer deadline day last week.
The 25-year-old had been allowed to leave Kenilworth Road after Hatters manager Rob Edwards conceded that first team opportunities would be limited this term following promotion to the Premier League.
He agreed a season-long loan move to the New Den and speaking to the South London Press about his acquisition, Rowett said: “There has been a long-standing interest in him.
“He is one of those players whose sheer energy and drive means you can’t help but admire. He has got lots of qualities to go with that as well.
“He’s showed that over the last few seasons.
"He started a lot of games for Luton last season, in a division they managed to get out of – it’s something we’re aspiring to do also.
“He’ll be a really, really good addition to the group.
“We like that front foot, fast-paced quality and ability to run with and without the ball – that ability to disrupt the opposition.
"He’s also got good qualities heading into the final third – he can play as a midfielder stepping in, as an attacking one and as a running 10, so multiple positions.
“We thought it was a really good opportunity to strengthen that area, because of players going out.
"Let’s strengthen it with a player who can compete for a first-team place.”a
Campbell made his Millwall debut as a second half substitute during the 1-1 draw at Birmingham City on Saturday.
After Kevin Nisbet had put the visitors ahead, the hosts levelled through Jay Stansfield on 53 minutes, before Campbell got his first run-out of the season, when introduced for the final 14 minutes.