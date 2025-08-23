Misfiring Luton draw a blank as they fall to frustrating Cardiff defeat

League One: Luton Town 0 Cardiff City 1

Luton saw their unbeaten record at Kenilworth Road this season ended as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Cardiff City this afternoon.

How there was only one goal in it will remain a mystery as both sides had a combined 39 attempts on goal, with 10 on target, seven to the hosts, but try as they might, they couldn’t beat visiting stopper Nathan Trott, the contest ultimately settled by Chris Willock's goal after 68 minutes. The fact that it was still goalless at that point was also baffling, but it was, courtesy of a combination of poor finishing from both sides and some excellent goalkeeping too.

The Bluebirds settled quickly into the contest, midfielder David Turnbull given an age to line up his shot from just outside the box with four minutes gone, and he didn't need telling twice, dragging narrowly wide. Despite barely having any of the ball, Town who brought Lasse Nordas, Christ Makosso and Nahki Wells into the side from Tuesday's 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic, Nigel Lonwijk, Gideon Kodua and Cohen Bramall dropping to the bench, then created the best chance on 17 minutes.

Kal Naismith chests the ball back to keeper Josh Keeley during Luton's 1-0 loss to Cardiff City - pic: Liam Smith

Josh Keeley's long clearance saw Nordas cause a nuisance of himself, Jordan Clark picking up the loose ball and finding Wells who opened his body up and tried to sidefoot into the bottom corner only to see it roll agonisingly wide. That was the start of an all-action first half, that was maddening at times, the amount of space available to both sides, as Cardiff somehow didn’t take the lead when Makosso looked to have done well to get back only to then see Willock nip in.

He picked out Robinson who missed a sitter by stumbling over his own feet, as Turnbull swivelled and shot, Liam Walsh back in time to clear away from the line. The game then remained incredibly open, as although Town were second best, they were always a dangerous attacking attack threat, Milli Alli getting some real joy on the left wing, his cross volleyed into the ground and over by Wells.

Walsh's deflected pass then freed Saville, but he couldn't make a connection when faced with Trott, as Lonwijk headed Nordas's cross tamely at the Bermudan. It felt like Luton were always clinging on though, as Makosso got himself in a great position once more, only for Cardiff's attackers to get the better of him against, McGuinness with another good block as the hosts' defending was well short of what's required.

Keeley was then almost undone from the half-way line on 25 minutes as Walsh, who had been so uncharacteristically poor in possession, gave another simple pass away, Robinson swivelling to execute a wonderful attempt that the Town stopper did superbly to get back and palm away. With Walsh seemingly incapable of finding his own man, another awful piece of distribution allowed Cardiff, who had the stand-out player in Rubin Colwill, transfer play to the left where ex-Bluebirds centre half McGuinness, whose positioning was excellent, diverted a cross against the outside of the post and behind.

There were boos from the home fans with 36 minutes gone, as Luton completely switched off at the back and allowed a switched on Cardiff to get hold of a loose ball that looked to be running out for a goal kick, Robinson eventually stabbing behind. To their credit, the Hatters kept pressing though, Saville’s drilled half volley from just outside the box drawing a terrific save from Trott at full stretch.

A long clearance then made its way to Wells, but it just wasn't coming off for the striker whose shot bobbled into the arms of Trott, while Nordas unwittingly diverted the increasingly dangerous Alli's cross goalwards, the keeper parrying away. With three minutes to go, Trott was called upon again, as Saville's excellent free kick from deep was met by Makosso, the overworked keeper able to spring to his right and gather comfortably.

After the break, Town were denied an opener once more by the brilliance of Trott, Kal Naismith’s cross was met by a firm downward header from McGuinness, as he continued to be a major thorn in the host’s side, with a wonderful stop to his right. Keeley then saw yellow as he came flying out of his area and poleaxed Robinson, as he immediately put the incident behind him displaying some safe handling to collect Colwill's tricky free kick.

Luton brought on Yates and Kodua for Wells and Lonwijk just before the hour mark as they almost broke through immediately, Yates, jeered for his Swansea connection, causing problems, Clark’s touch too heavy as he attempted to round Trott. Bloomfield’s side then enjoyed their most concerted spell of pressure, camped in the visitors’ half, Makosso closer than most to breaking the deadlock, denied by the outstretched leg of Dylan Lawlor, with Clark unable to keep his fierce attempt down.

The recalled centre half then went even closer on 62 minutes, a corner causing havoc and when it dropped to him, could only steer behind, with plenty of the home crowd thinking the net was about to bulge. Alli then had to do better when he latched on to an awful error from Ronan Kpajio that allowed him a free run into the box, but with Yates screaming for the cut-back, went alone, only able to produce a horribly scuff shot.

However, Cardiff then took the lead on 68 minutes when it looked like they were able to clear the danger, only for Walsh to have his pocket picked by Willock, who was able to shimmy past McGuinness and slam into the bottom corner. The Hatters almost hit back straight away, Kodua with good feet to play Nordas through the middle who got away from his man but was yet again denied by the feet of Trott.

With Walsh finally put out of his misery, Shandon Baptiste come on, the closing stages saw Town try and level the contest, Tates intercepting a poor pass and trying to go along, dragging off target. With time running out, Luton had a huge let-off as Naismith gave the ball away, allowing Rubin Colwill to go clean through but with just Keeley to beat, opted for an all-to precise dink and ended up chipping wide.

Town didn’t let their heads drop, as they still battled away for a chance, but when Clark crossed for Nordas who could only end up slamming it almost straight back to his team-mate rather than in the vicinity of the goal, you kind of knew the game was up, injury time passing without any serious threat on the Bluebirds’ goal.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Nigel Lonwijk (Gideon Kodua 57), Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Kal Naismith (C), Milli Alli, George Saville (Shandon Baptiste 73), Liam Walsh (Zack Nelson 73), Jordan Clark, Nahki Wells (Jerry Yates 57), Lasse Nordas (Cohen Bramall 90). Subs not used: James Shea, Thomas Holmes.

Bluebirds: Nathan Trott, Will Fish, Joel Bagan, Ryan Wintle, Rubin Colwill (C), David Turnbull (Joel Colwill 32), Chris Willock (Isaak Davies 90), Ronan Kpakio, Cian Ashford, Callum Robinson (Yousef Salach 70), Dylan Lawlor (Calum Chambers 70). Subs not used: Matthew Turner, Eli King, Perry Ng. Booked: Keeley 51, Saville 54, Chambers 86. Referee: Martin Coy. Attendance: 11, 456.