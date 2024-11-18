Mixed emotions for Hatters centre back Mark McGuinness following England thrashing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town defender handed full Republic of Ireland debut in Nations League

Luton defender Mark McGuinness was left with mixed emotions following his senior Republic of Ireland debut during last night’s 5-0 Nations League Group B hammering at the hands of England last night.

The 23-year-old, who had represented his country at U16 to U21 level, winning 13 caps for the latter, was handed a first start by head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson for the contest at Wembley Stadium, as he and the rest of his team-mates did well in the opening 45 minutes, swapping ends with the scores still goalless.

However, once Celtic centre back Liam Scales saw red for clipping Jude Bellingham in the area to pick up a second yellow card and concede a penalty just six minutes in that was converted by Harry Kane, the Irish couldn’t cope with 10 men, Anthony Gordon and Conor Gallagher swiftly finding the net to make it 3-0. Late on, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis were also on target to make it a tough evening in London for the Irish, who now enter the League B/C play-offs to try and avoid relegation.﻿

Mark McGuinness applauds the Irish fans after defeat at Wembley last night - pic: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to RTE Sport after the game, McGuinness said: “It's a difficult one for me. I was super-proud to make my debut but obviously it hurts. 5-0 against England, regardless of what happened during the game, it's tough. It was huge for me, I've been waiting for this for a while. I've loved playing underage football for Ireland and this was the next step for me and I'm really proud. I have my family here watching.

"The gaffer let me know a couple of days before, gave me time to let it sink in and get ready for the game. It's a little disappointing but still a proud moment for me. They're a top side, well ranked in the world, but these are the sort of games we need to compare ourselves. These are the games we want to be playing in. We're going to have to pick up points against these teams going forward. So we learn from it, we take the positives - there were some good positives in the first half - we take them, learn from them, meet up in March and work on them."