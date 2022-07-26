Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.
Luton Town are closing in on their season opener this weekend as they host Birmingham City in the Championship.
Saturday’s clash comes a week after their final pre-season match against West Ham, where they claimed a point off the Premier League club.
The 1-1 at Kenilworth Road meant the Hatters were unbeaten in pre-season after previously claiming three wins on the road.
Nathan Jones’ side will be hoping to turn their recent form around against the Blues after back-to-back defeats last season which saw them concede eight goals and score none.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Norwich pushing to sign Canada international
Norwich City are looking to seal a deal for CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone. The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in the MLS so far this season. (Fabrizio Romano)
2. Terriers join race for ex-Blackpool loanee
Huddersfield Town are one of a number of clubs targeting a move for Everton striker Ellis Simms. The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 23 appearances for Blackpool in the 2020-21 season. (Yorkshire Live)
3. League One clubs chasing West Brom prospect
MK Dons and Cheltenham Town are reportedly eager to sign West Brom teenager Ethan Ingram this summer, with Crewe Alexandra also keen. The 19-year-old has attracted interest thanks to his form with the Baggies' U23 side. (Football Insider)
4. Sevilla refuse to pay Blackburn Rovers star's asking price
Sevilla are said to be still very keen on signing Blackburn Rovers' Ben Brereton Diaz, however aren't willing to pay the £25 million valuation they have put on him. Both Leeds United and West Ham are also interested in the striker. (Football League World)