Moloney scores the winner as Town's Development side earn Swansea victory

Defender Matt Moloney scored the only goal of the game as Luton’s Development side enjoyed a 1-0 win at Swansea City this afternoon.

The Hatters fielded a side containing Elliot Thorpe, who made his first team debut in the FA Cup this season, plus a number of youngsters who are out on loan, including Casey Pettit, TQ Addy and Avan Jones, while they also named a trialist in goal.

Moloney, who has had spells at Hitchin and Braintree this term, scored the only goal of the game at the Swans’ Landore training ground, as when Josh Williams’ free kick was headed back across goal, he was left unmarked to sweep a half volley into roof of the net.

Hatters: Trialist, Avan Jones, Josh Williams, Jake Peck, Matt Moloney, Casey Pettit (C), Conor Lawless, Tyrelle Newton, Oliver Lynch, Elliot Thorpe, TQ Addy.