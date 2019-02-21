Moncur apologises to Fleetwood fans over goal celebration

Midfielder George Moncur apologised to the Fleetwood supporters for his outburst after scoring the opening goal during Town's 2-1 win at Highbury on Saturday.

When the transfer window signing saw his superb free kick whistle into the top corner for a fourth strike in just 127 minutes of football since joining Luton, he raced off to celebrate animatedly right in front of the home fans, earning a booking from referee Peter Bankes.

Speaking afterwards, he said: "I do apologise to the Fleetwood fans, I didn’t mean it.

“I just ran off and started giving it a bit, I do apologise and hold my hands up, so sorry to them.

“Emotion got the better of me to be fair and I’m sorry for what I’ve done.”

Team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu said: “Our fans were there and he celebrated it with the Fleetwood ones!

“I don’t know if he was trying to do half way Matty Pearson (at Shrewsbury), but celebrate how he wants, a goal’s a goal.”

The minor blemish didn't seem to bother boss Mick Harford too much either, as he said: "Macca (Alan McCormack) got booked, a silly booking for dissent, and George got booked for celebrating, which we don’t mind.

"He can get booked every time if he keeps scoring, but in all fairness the players were disciplined.

"They just kept their discipline, they saw the game out, I thought they were thoroughly deserving of the three points."