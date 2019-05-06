Moncur apologises to Oxford fans after his celebrations

Town goalscorer George Moncur was quick to apologise to the Oxford United fans after his celebrations following opening the scoring during Luton’s 3-1 win on Saturday.

The transfer window signing from Barnsley curled his free kick around the wall and into the bottom corner on just three minutes, leaving visiting keeper Simon Eastwood motionless.

As he had done against Fleetwood earlier in the season, Moncur ran straight over to the visiting supporters to celebrate, as on why he did so, the midfielder said: “I don't know, it's nothing personal at all, I just see an away fan and I always go for them, I don't know why!

“I just want to apologise as they did nothing wrong, just the emotion and the time of the goal early on, I was over the moon to get us off to a good start.”

Moncur’s strike was yet another in his scrapbook of set-piece efforts after wonderful strikes against Portsmouth and Fleetwood.

He almost had another on Saturday, just missing the top corner on this occasion, as the 25-year-old admitted he was surprised teams haven’t cottoned on to his prowess.

Moncur continued: “Probably the keeper’s not watching the clips, I don’t know?

“I always try to go round that side.

"I know if I connect with it well, I knew I had to swing it quite a bit to get back in again, but no matter what height the ball is going at, if you connect well and do the curve on it, it should go in, and it did.”

Team-mate Andrew Shinnie knows full well that free kicks around the penalty area are Moncur's domain, as he said: “Every time he gets one you fancy him.

"I don’t know if the walls are not right, but he just seems to be able to bend the ball in the bottom corner.

"It was a great start for us, helped us a lot to settle us down and we played some good stuff."

Moncur wasn't finished there either, as on 73 minutes, he started and finished off a move from inside his own half, bursting forward and then finding the net once Harry Cornick’s cross came back to him.

He added: “That’s my game, I love running with the ball, love committing players.

"I got a bit lucky at the first instance when I played it someone, but it came back.

"I slipped Cornick in and he did really well to cut the ball back, it fell to me and I managed to finish it."