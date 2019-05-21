Moncur confident Town have the quality to compete next season

Luton midfielder George Moncur insists his side have got enough within their squad to compete in the Championship next season.

The 25-year-old is well placed to judge too, having spent two seasons at the level with former club Barnsley, making 34 appearances during the 2017-18 campaign.

Although Moncur expects new manager Graeme Jones to recruit during the summer, he said: “I know the quality in the team, we could have closed the league out before we did, but we’ve got strength in depth, we’ve got everything, every single attribute needed.

“Maybe we might strengthen in a few areas, but the better players we get, the better we’re going to be, so we’ll see what happens.

“All the lads, I get on with them, in the short space of time since I’ve been here.

“I knew most of them before I came in and I’ve got great relationships with all the boys.

“I can’t say one word that’s wrong about any of them, so I’m really happy to be part of a team like this.”

Moncur started to believe Town were in with a real chance of going up after his dramatic late free kick saw off Portsmouth 3-2 at Kenilworth Road on January 29.

A topsy-turvy game saw the Hatters pegged back twice and look like they were going to share the spoils on a snowy evening, until Moncur struck in style.

He said: “That game got us five (points) clear, so it was a big moment, but once we’ve been at the top, we haven’t come down.

“I knew from that game and the games following that we had the quality to get up and we’ve shown it and we’re champions.”

Although Moncur is confident there is enough within Town’s squad, he also knows just what an unpredictable beast the Championship can be. He added: “There’s so many good teams,

"I’ve seen it all this year, where you see a team flying and they can get beat by an underdog, it’s the same in the Championship.

“I remember that with Barnsley, we’d beat teams, we beat Aston Villa, anything can happen in these leagues.

“If we get off to the start that we know we can do, and we’ve shown throughout this season, we’ve got no trouble next year.”