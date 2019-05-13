Moncur elated to experience a first promotion of his career

Midfielder George Moncur was left speechless at winning the first promotion of his career with the Hatters this season.

The 25-year-old hadn’t managed to achieve the feat at any of his previous clubs, AFC Wimbledon, Partick Thistle, Colchester United, Barnsley or Peterborough, finally getting a winners medal around his neck as Town claimed the League One title a week ago.

Moncur, who scored twice as Luton sealed the deal by beating Oxford 3-1, said: “It’s the best, I can’t put it into words how good I feel.

“It’s unbelievable not just for the players, the fans, everyone, the staff, everyone involved.

“I just can’t wait to get back in the Championship where this team belongs and hopefully we can do well in that as well.”

Moncur could in fact lay claim to two medals, as he played the first part of the campaign for Barnsley, who finished runners-up to Luton.

When asked about the chances of that happening, he said: “If I get two, you can have the silver!

“Gary Sweet mentioned it in the week, I know I played 21 games for them, if they want to send me a medal happy days, if they don’t, it doesn’t matter.”

When asked whether he felt Barnsley would regret letting him go to a promotion rival, he continued: “It’s just what happens, I wish Barnsley all the best, I’ve got nothing to say bad about the club.

“I love the people there, the players, the manager has done really well this year, so I take my hat off to him as well.

“But it’s just one of those things, when you let quality go it can bite you, it can do you up!

“They’re up as well, we’re just going to look forward to next year now.

“You want to be first and that’s what we’ve got.

“We’re over the moon with that and it’s great for them as well, as they’re such a good team and good lads and everyone involved with their team and their club is immense.

“I wish them all the best and I know they’re going to enjoy themselves, so I look forward to seeing them again next year when we play against them.”

When Moncur was due to sign for the Town, Nathan Jones was still at the helm, the manager leaving just before the deal was made permanent.

It meant the midfielder joined with Mick Harford in charge, as he continued: “He’s been superb, I know Gary Sweet and the board might have wanted me, but Mick’s been superb as he’s taken over from where Nathan Jones was.

“I had the impression that I was coming in with Nathan, obviously it didn’t happen like that, but Mick knows about me, he’s seen me before at Colchester I think and he’s done superb.

"I can only say great things about the man.”

Since arriving at the Hatters, Moncur has made an immediate impact with the Luton fans, scoring six goals, including three superb free kicks against Portsmouth, Fleetwood and now Oxford.

He added: “It’s the best feeling in the world.

“It’s hard to explain as a footballer when sometimes you’re getting hammered by fans, but I’ve come here and they’ve done nothing but sing my name, sing my praises, so I take my hat off to them.

"They’ve been superb to me so far, hopefully I can carry on doing well and they won’t be on my back, so I can only say good words about them, I’m grateful to be a club like this.”