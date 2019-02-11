Moncur loving life at Luton after Barnsley switch

Making the transition from life at Barnsley to Kenilworth Road has been an easy one according to recent acquisition George Moncur.

The 25-year-old headed to Luton in January and endeared himself to fans immediately with a stunning winner during the recently 3-2 victory over Portsmouth.

He then added another two in the 3-0 win against Wycombe at the weekend and when asked how has settled in, Moncur said: “It’s been good, I’m sort of a funny character anyway, so I get on with people quite quickly.

“Obviously I know loads of them from West Ham and everywhere else, so I’ve really enjoyed it and can’t wait to keep going.

One of those familiar faces is defender Matty Pearson, whom Moncur played with at Oakwell last term.

The centre half said: “It’s a great signing. I personally think when you see him at his best, he’ll be a good player.

"You saw him against us earlier on this season and he was frightening, so I’m sure he’ll do that here and he’s happy to be back down south."

Meanwhile, Moncur felt like the togetherness he has encountered since arriving in Bedfordshire is already the finest he has experienced, saying: "I think the team’s spirit is the best I’ve been at.

"I loved all the boys at Barnsley and my old clubs, but this is superb and I've never experienced anything like it."

Although Moncur has had to bide his time, restricted to substitute appearances so far, he is ready to battle for a place, saying: "You’ve got great players coming back, so the depth of the squad is superb.

"Normally good teams has a starting 11, but you’ve also got people on the bench and not in the squad at the minute who are injured that can come in and help us, which is unreal."

Town's supporters were quick to sing the new addition's name after he sent Kenilworth Road into ecstasy with that late winner against Pompey and on the reception he's received from his new set of fans, Moncur added: “It’s nice to hear it.

"These fans here have been unbelievable every time I’ve come here,.

"Even when I was on the bench at Barnsley against them, they’re one of the best set of fans I’ve ever seen, so fair play to them."

Boss Mick Harford, who made sure the deal went through despite the exit of Nathan Jones earlier in the transfer window, was quick to talk up the former West Ham man after his double over the Chairboys.

He added: "George came on and George is a real talented player.

"We were after George for a long time, so when he came on, the pitch was a bit more stretched as they were chasing the game and spaces opened up for George.

"You can see what he can do, he’s a real livewire, a real clever, intelligent player and I thought he was massive threat.

"To get the two goals and take the pressure off us, we were delighted.”