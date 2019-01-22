Moncur, Thorne and Hylton get minutes as Hatters lose to Cambridge

New signings George Moncur and George Thorne both got valuable minutes, along with suspended striker Danny Hylton, as Luton were beaten 1-0 by Cambridge United in a development friendly at the Brache this afternoon.

Club captain Alan Sheehan also started, as did Dan Potts, with Lloyd Jones playing at centre-half, Jack Senior in a midfield role, plus Josh Neufville. Arthur Read and Aaron Jarvis getting run-outs too.

Keeper Harry Isted produced the moment of the first-half, diving to his right to keep out a spotkick from Adebayo Azeez after Sheehan had been penalised for a foul.

Town had the better of the second period and almost took the lead when Moncur bent a low shot from the edge of the box that was tipped around the post.

Moncur and Hylton were both denied, as Read saw an effort blocked and Neufville - who started wide on the right, then went into a number 10 role - fired into the side-netting.

Cambridge nicked the victory late on, when Azeez burst into area and slipped a neat finish under Isted.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Josh Neufville, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan (C), Dan Potts (Jonas Kalonda), George Thorne (Sam Beckwith), Arthur Read, Jack Senior, George Moncur (Drew Richardson), Danny Hylton, Aaron Jarvis.

Subs not used: Tierlen Parker, Avan Jones, Josh Boorn, Toby Byron.