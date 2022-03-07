Another round of EFL Championship fixtures is in the books a new week gets underway with a fresh batch of transfer news doing the rounds.

Luton Town suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Middlesbrough on Saturday with a first half penalty from Paddy McNair opening the scoring.

Duncan Watmore secured the three points for the hosts with Boro’s second late on but the visitors got an injury time consolation through Harry Cornick.

After the match, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “First half there was very little in the game, we didn’t defend one situation well enough and conceded. Then it became a scrappy game, tried to generate enough but there was no flow.

“We had some chances second half and had we taken those we might have seen a change. I am disappointed with our first half performance and then massively frustrated with how the game pans out.

“We had the best chances. Second half we tried to generate as much fluency as we could, but we just didn’t take one of those. It was disjointed and that can be Championship games, it is just what it can turn into.

“Isaiah Jones punched the ball into the stand, kicked the ball away twice and nothing happened, then our lad falls over and gets booted, and yet it is a free-kick the other way. Things were going on.”

Away from the action on the pitch, here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Rovers' January signing on crutches Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says January loan signing Deyo Zeefuik "can't put his foot on the ground" and is on crutches after picking up an injury in the loss to Fulham (The 72)

2. Celtic will keep tabs on Semenyo despite £20m price tag Celtic will continue to keep tabs on transfer target Antoine Semenyo despite Bristol City pricing the Scottish club out of the market with a £20m fee wanted (GiveMeSport)

3. Leeds eye Red Devils youngster Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United midfielder James Garner. The 20-year-old is currently enjoying a brilliant loan spell with Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

4. Obafemi deserves Ireland call up Michael Obafemi's impressive form for Swansea City this season is deserving of a recall to the the Ireland men's international side (Balls.IE)