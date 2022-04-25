Luton Town are on course to guarantee a spot in the play-offs with one point from their final two fixtures enough to ensure a top six finish.
The Hatters face Fulham next Monday before ending their regular league season at home to Reading.
Nathan Jones’ side only managed a 1-1 draw at home to Blackpool at the weekend with the Hatters boss bemoaning a decision which saw a potential winning goal disallowed.
Speaking immediately after the match, he said: “It’s a clear, clear goal, there’s no foul in any part of it.
“It’s just he’s flagged early, he’s recognised he’s flagged early, if he had just let it play, they would have talked about it and given the goal.
“But he didn’t, he flagged early, it’s a grave error, a catastrophic error for us really as that would have won us the game and we’d be having a totally different conversation now.
“We’re very, very hard done by not to have got three points.”
Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on across the division as clubs prepare for the summer transfer window.
Here are the latest transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning: