A handful of midweek matches will proceed the penultimate round of EFL Championship fixtures this weekend as the season approaches its climax and clubs continue to plot for the summer transfer window.

Luton Town are on course to guarantee a spot in the play-offs with one point from their final two fixtures enough to ensure a top six finish.

The Hatters face Fulham next Monday before ending their regular league season at home to Reading.

Nathan Jones’ side only managed a 1-1 draw at home to Blackpool at the weekend with the Hatters boss bemoaning a decision which saw a potential winning goal disallowed.

Speaking immediately after the match, he said: “It’s a clear, clear goal, there’s no foul in any part of it.

“It’s just he’s flagged early, he’s recognised he’s flagged early, if he had just let it play, they would have talked about it and given the goal.

“But he didn’t, he flagged early, it’s a grave error, a catastrophic error for us really as that would have won us the game and we’d be having a totally different conversation now.

“We’re very, very hard done by not to have got three points.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on across the division as clubs prepare for the summer transfer window.

Here are the latest transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Swansea sack sporting director Swansea City have sacked sporting director Mark Allen after just eight months in the job and are searching for a replacement (FLW via The Telegraph's John Percy)

2. Keane set for management return? Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who most recently worked as assistant manager at Nottingham Forest, has emerged as a surprise candidate for the vacancy at Scottish Premiership side Hibs (The Sunday Times)

3. Gunners and Magpies monitoring Mitro Arsenal and Newcastle are monitoring the situation of Championship Player of the Season Aleksandar Mitrovic (Ekrem Konur - Fichajes)

4. West Brom confirm deal is done for Brighton midfielder A permanent deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby is "done" West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce has confirmed (BirminghamLive)