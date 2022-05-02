Following the conclusion of two Championship fixtures later today and tomorrow it will be time to turn all attention to the final weekend of the season and the subsequent summer transfer window.

Luton Town will guarantee a place in the play-offs this season if they can beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

However, the hosts also have something to play for with a point enough to all but confirm them as EFL champions.

Defeat for the Hatters would see them drop a place in the table to sixth as they are currently level on points and goal difference with Sheffield United.

That match is due for a 17:15 kick off with Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest playing each other tomorrow in another fixture with huge promotion implications.

Once both games have concluded then all teams in the division will have played the same amount of games going into the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

Luton will be at home to Reading and will still have their fate in their own hands even if they suffer defeat against the Cottagers tonight.

With six points on offer they only need three to guarantee a place in the top six but Middlesbrough and Millwall are both close behind and looking to chase them down.

Away from the action on the pitch there is still plenty of chatter as the summer transfer window gets closer and closer.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

1. Farke favourite for Rovers’ job Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, a two time winner of the EFL Championship with the Canareis, is the early favourite to succeed Tony Mowbray as Blackburn Rovers boss (SkyBet) Photo Sales

2. Bluebirds not ruling out move for Bale Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman has failed to rule out a potential transfer move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale in the summer (FLW/BBC Radio Wales) Photo Sales

3. Ince set for talks with Reading owner Paul Ince will meet with Reading owner Dai Yongge this week to discuss his future as manager of the club (BerkshireLive) Photo: Clint Hughes Photo Sales

4. Hibs interested in Marshall QPR goalkeeper David Marshall is attracting interest from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian (The 72/Alan Nixon) Photo Sales