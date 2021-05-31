Morrell called up for Wales Euro 2020 squad

Joe Morrell in action for his country

Luton midfielder Joe Morrell has been called up by Wales as part of their Euro 2020 squad this summer.

The 24-year-old, who has 14 international caps to his name, will now be aiming to be involved in the group stage matches against Switzerland, Turkey and Italy when the tournament begins in just under two weeks’ time.

Wales are up against Switzerland in their first fixture on Saturday, June 12 in Baku, while four days later they take on Turkey, also in Baku, before finishing against two-winners Italy in Rome on Sunday, June 20.