Morrell grabs an assist as Wales hold Switzerland but Sluga stays on the bench in Croatia's defeat to England

Luton midfielder Joe Morrell clashes with Xherdan Shaqiri of Switzerland

Luton midfielder Joe Morrell played a huge role in Wales fighting back to earn a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their opening game of Euro 2020 yesterday.

With just 15 minutes remaining and his side trailing 1-0, Morrell clipped over a fine cross which was met by Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore, whose header beat Yann Sommer to ensure Robert Page's team got off to an unbeaten start.

The 24-year-old, who has struggled for game time at Kenilworth Road since joining from Bristol City in October, started the fixture in Baku, as Wales went close early on, Moore nodding Daniel James' cross goalwards, Sommer producing a fine save.

However, Switzerland could have led at the break, Haris Seferovic off target, but in the second period, Breel Embolo was denied by keeper Danny Ward, before opening the scoring on 49 minutes.

The forward then came close to adding a second but Wales made their opponents pay for missed chances when Morrell's delivery was converted by Moore.

Late on, Switzerland though they had won it, Mario Gavranovic's goal disallowed by VAR for offside and then Ward preventing a winner with another fine stop.

Town defender Tom Lockyer remained on the bench as boss Page said: "We wanted a positive start and it feels like we've had one.

"I'm proud of the players and we had a little bit of luck with the offside. None the less it was a positive performance.

"I see that as a positive, to go behind against quality opposition in Switzerland and show endeavour to come back and get the equaliser is credit to the players.

"There's aspects we’d like to improve on but in the main it's a positive to get off to a good start."

Wales face Turkey in their next game on Wednesday.

Hatters goalkeeper Simon Sluga was an unused substitute as Croatia were beaten 1-0 by England in their opening group stage game today.