Morrell left 'gutted' but 'proud' as Wales are knocked out of the Euros by a rampant Denmark

Joe Morrell in action as Wales lost in the Euro 2020 second round to Denmark yesterday

Luton midfielder Joe Morrell was left 'gutted' yet 'proud' as Wales Euro 2020 Finals campaign was ended in the second round yesterday, beaten 4-0 by an impressive Denmark side in Amsterdam.

Roared on by a big crowd, the Danes, barring an opening 15 minutes in which Gareth Bale went close, dominated proceedings and took a deserved lead when Kasper Dolberg curled in an excellent 27th-minute strike from outside the area.

Dolberg made it 2-0 shortly after the restart, seizing on a poor clearances from Wales substitute Neco Williams to smash in from close range, although Wales felt the goal should have been ruled out due to a foul on Kieffer Moore.

Morrell, who was winning his 19th cap, was replaced just before the hour, but Joakim Maehle added a late third, before substitute Harry Wilson was shown an extremely harsh red card for a foul on Maehle.

Martin Braithwaite then made it 4-0 in injury time when VAR ruled his clinical finish was onside.

Writing on Instagram, Morrell said: "Obviously gutted with how it ended last night but it’s the proudest moment of my career to have represented @fawales at a major tournament.

"Thanks for all of your support from the stadium and from home, it means everything to us and we can assure you that we’ll do everything we can to come back stronger.

"Time to rest up now and see what next season brings."