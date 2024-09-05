Morris admits Luton players are hurting but backs Town to ride the storm

Town skipper discusses winless start to Championship campaign

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Luton forward Carlton Morris admitted Town’s players are ‘hurting’ following their desperately disappointing start to the season, but backed his team-mates to fight their way out of the poor run of results that has carried on from their Premier League campaign.

​After a year in which they were relegated from the top flight, Town were meant to be featuring at the right end of the Championship this term, but that simply hasn’t been the case so far. Friday night’s 2-1 loss on home soil to QPR means the Hatters have taken just one point from a possible 12 so far, also knocked out of the Carabao Cup too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Morris, who like strike partner Elijah Adebayo is yet to find the net, knows it’s not good enough, he has every faith Town have the personnel to turn things around, as speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “It was a similar story to the previous games at the minute. It's a lot of bark, but ultimately we understand that we're not ruthless enough at both ends, the attacking unit and the defensive unit. We understand that as a team and it’s something we've got to put right. It's important now that we stick together as a team, as a football club and ride this storm as ultimately the effort’s there and it's always going to be there and it will turn.

Carlton Morris looks to deliver a cross during Friday night's defeat to QPR - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"They’re (the players) incredibly down. We've come from the high of being in the Premier League last season and the excitement of beginning this campaign in the Championship looking to win a lot of games, have a lot of success, unfortunately that's not how life works sometimes. This is a brutal and very demanding league. I think we just need to dig deep and find an extra bit of fight that we can take forward. I look around that changing room and I have a lot of faith in what I see, not just as football players but as characters as well.

"I know that we're going to ride this storm and we're going to come out of it. It's not always smooth sailing at this football club as we all know, so it’s just important that we stick together at this time. No blame culture, nothing like that, we just dig deep and find a way through it. We lost a lot of games last season, winning’s a habit, but losing can be a habit as well.

"We just need to break that with a ruthless edge and that’s something that we’re going to really focus on, but the lads hurt, it’s killing them in there. They care about winning games, they care about this football club, they care about the fans. Ultimately we’re not doing enough at the moment, but we know we’ve got more to give and it will be on show. We've two big weeks now to prepare for our next fixture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Town now having a week off due to the international break, asked if it has come at the right time for Luton, who face a trip to Millwall on Saturday, September 14, before hosting Sheffield Wednesday and visiting Plymouth Argyle, Morris added: “I think so. It gives us time to regroup, let the dust settle, analyse. The staff, they’ve been unbelievable at this football club since I’ve come in here, their due diligence. We’ll get to the bottom of this, come to the right solution and come out of it.”