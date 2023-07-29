Town striker Carlton Morris came off the bench to score a late winner as Luton hit back to defeat Championship side Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough this afternoon.

Last season’s top scorer had already netted for the Hatters during Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, and was at it again in south Yorkshire.

Hatters gave recent signings Issa Kabore and Marvelous Nakamba their first run-outs, with Amari’i Bell and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu getting their first starts too.

Rob Edwards’ side fell behind with just eight minutes gone, Nakamba fouling Callum Paterson in the box and Michael Smith converting the resulting penalty beyond James Shea.

Town didn’t let the early set-back bother them, Alfie Doughty’s free kick parried by Cameron Dawson, before they levelled on 17 minutes, Tahith Chong finding Mpanzu, who curled a delicious shot past Dawson and into the bottom corner.

As half-time approached, Cauley Woodrow fired wide once Doughty had won the ball back and then Mpanzu was off target when Mads Andersen’s header dropped to him.

The Owls should have retaken the lead, but the unmarked Juan Delgado couldn’t beat Shea, as Town immediately went down the other end, Chong squaring for Chiedozie Obgene who couldn’t make the most of his opportunity, Woodrow also lashing into the side-netting.

Carlton Morris celebrates his winner at Sheffield Wednesday - pic: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

At the break, Town made five changes, new signing Ryan Giles introduced, Luke Berry, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark and Dan Potts all coming on too.

With Doughty moving to the right, it almost led to a second goal for the Hatters inside 60 seconds, Berry inches wide, as the pair combined again for another effort that was narrowly wide of the target.

Ogbene went close from 15 yards, as Edwards sent on Elijah Adebayo who teed up Campbell to test Dawson, before Morris came on with 14 minutes to go.

He was to be the match-winner in the closing stages, Campbell finding Adebayo who squared the ball for his strike partner to sidefoot home from six yards out.

Luton are back in action when they head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Hatters: James Shea; Issa Kaboré (Ryan Giles 46), Alfie Doughty, Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer, Amari’i Bell (Dan Potts 46), Marvelous Nakamba (Luke Berry 46), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu (Allan Campbell 46), Tahith Chong (Jordan Clark 46), Cauley Woodrow (Carlton Morris 76), Chiedozie Obgene (Elliot Adebayo 61).