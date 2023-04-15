Morris and Woodrow on target as Luton refuse to give up on automatic promotion hopes with Millers win

Cauley Woodrow scored as Luton beat Rotherham 2-0 this afternoon

Two goals either side of half-time meant Luton did their bit in keeping up the pressure on second placed Sheffield United and refused to give up on their hopes of automatic promotion with a solid 2-0 victory at struggling Rotherham United this afternoon.

With the Blades extending their lead to eight points ahead of kick-off by beating Cardiff 4-1 and Middlesbrough hitting five past Norwich last night to leapfrog Town into third, the Hatters responded in the perfect manner thanks to strikes from Carlton Morris and the recalled Cauley Woodrow.

Woodrow was making just his fourth league start of the season in place of Elijah Adebayo, with boss Rob Edwards forced into another change from the 3-1 win over Blackpool, Alfie Doughty failing to recover from his head injury, club captain Sonny Bradley in for his first start since November.

It might have been thought that Bradley would start on the left of the back three, but that wasn't the case, Tom Lockyer moving out from his usual position in the centre and the skipper taking over.

With 10 minutes gone, the Hatters had their first real opportunity, Lockyer going long to Morris, the former Rotherham forward doing well to tee up Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who with his confidence boosted from last Monday's double, wasn't afraid to let fly, a covering United defender doing enough.

Bar one low cross he had to dive on, visiting stopper Ethan Horvath wasn't troubled in the opening exchanges, Town's altered back-line looking secure, even if not unduly tested.

In fact, Lockyer tried to make a name for himself at the other end of the pitch, as picking the ball up in an advanced position, he tried to find the top corner from 30 yards, only to see his radar on the blink.

Woodrow had claims for a penalty turned down on 37 minutes when he was clearly held in the area, referee Leigh Doughty not agreeing.

The forward was starting to get into the game in the latter stages of the first period, winning a corner and then from Cody Drameh's delivery, able to cross for Morris to head narrowly over.

Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene scuffed off target, before the 2,000-plus Town support at the other end of the ground thought they had taken the lead when Amari'i Bell reacted first to a loose ball and fire goalwards, Millers keeper Josh Vickers somehow throwing himself in the way to parry.

It mattered not though, Luton making the most of their spell of territory with a goal on the stroke of half time.

Bell was involved again, as his ball in fell to Morris at the back post, who beat his man and then on his left foot from an acute angle, was able to curl into the top corner for his 18th of the season, straight over to celebrate in front of the fans who had been goading him all half.

Luton's fine finish to the first half was carried on to the second, as with under 60 seconds gone, a marvellous piece of skill on the touchline by Drameh saw his cross bounce up and hit the hand of Wes Harding, referee Doughty signalling to the spot for Luton's second penalty of the season.

Woodrow, who going into the game, had scored his most goals in his career against Rotherham, with five in total, stepped up, seeing his effort saved by the diving Vickers.

Fortunately the rebound fell straight at the feet of the forward who, despite stumbling, made no mistake to instantly double the visitors' advantage.

Luton then looked to drive their authority home, Drameh's low corner touched on by Burke, with Jordan Hugill having to stab behind, the second delivery met by Bradley and Morris firing into the side-netting.

Rotherham boss Matt Taylor rang the changes, but it didn't alter the momentum of the game, Tyler Blackett's free kick never looking like it was going to find the bottom corner.

The Millers screamed for their own spotkick when Jamie Lindsay's attempt cannoned against Campbell, the Scottish midfielder having barely moved a muscle, which meant Rotherham's claims rightly waved away by Doughty.

Midway through the half, Luton had a moment of real concern when Morris chased a ball forward before pulling up appearing to be holding his ankle.

Although he immediately saw on the turf, he was able to get up fairly comfortably and almost waved away the inevitable substitution, but with the leading scorer such an important part of Luton's promotion challenge, Edwards took no chances, Joe Taylor on.

Mpanzu looked to make it three in two games, powering over the bar from just outside the box, as with Woodrow also struggling, he made way for Luke Berry with 20 minutes to go.

With Rotherham needing the points themselves in their battle to stay up, the game then became incredibly open, Town almost adding a third when Drameh slid Mpanzu away, he picked out Berry whose first time effort drew a fantastic block from a covering defender.

Berry did have the ball in the net on 73 minutes, controlling and deftly controlling and flicking in from Taylor's header, but he was flagged offside.

Luton continued to defend their box with the kind of efforts that had seen them with the miserly defensive away record, before always looking a threat going forward, Bradley's header saved by a diving Vickers.

Edwards' side were able to see the final stages out though, with a 19th clean sheet of the campaign, extending their unbeaten run to 10 matches and their away record to no defeats in 10 now, a truly magnificent record since Edwards took over.

Millers: Josh Vickers, Wes Harding, Conor Coventry (Ollie Rathbone 51), Tarique Fosu (Georgie Kelly 68), Jordan Hugill ©, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Lee Peltier (Cohen Bramall 58), Cameron Humphreys, Leo Hjelde (Domingos Quina 51), Tyler Blackett (Richard Wood 68).

Subs not used: Robbie Hemfrey, Georgie Kelly, Hakeem Odoffin.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Reece Burke (Luke Freeman 85), Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley (C), Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Cauley Woodrow (Luke Berry 70), Carlton Morris (Joe Taylor 66).

Subs not used: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Louie Watson, Elliot Thorpe.

Bookings: Hjelde 36, Burke 37, Campbell 61, Drameh 78, Nakamba 90, Quina 90, Mpanzu 90.

Referee: Leigh Doughty.