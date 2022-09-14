Morris at the double but Luton let the lead slip twice against Coventry as their search for a home win continues

Carlton Morris hammers home the opener for Luton this evening

Luton's inability to keep hold of a lead on home soil came back to bite them once more this evening, as twice they let the advantage slip to be held by basement side Coventry City, seeing their lengthy wait for a first victory at Kenilworth Road this term stretch to five matches.

On a night where defending left plenty to be desired, Carlton Morris's first half double looked like it was going to lead the Hatters to three valuable points, until Gustavo Hamer curled home a magnificent strike in the second period to end a run of four straight league defeats for the visitors, who went into the contest with just one point to their name.

Town boss Nathan Jones had made three changes for the fixture, captain Sonny Bradley back in along with Fred Onyedinma and Harry Cornick, Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell and Elijah Adebayo dropping to the bench.

City should have been celebrating within the opening 60 seconds though, striker Viktor Gyokeres easily and worryingly outpacing the recalled Bradley, despite Town's skipper having a head-start.

Unable to put a challenge in for fear of being sent off, the centre half had to watch, as Kenilworth Road held their breath waiting for the net to ripple, only to see the Sky Blues forward scuff woefully wide with just Ethan Horvath to beat.

Luton made them pay instantly, Cornick showing superb perseverance on four minutes to wrap his foot around a ball on the byline, sending over a hanging cross that Onyedinma was underneath, the ball ricocheting off his thigh and falling for Morris to slam home his third goal in three home games, Ben Wilson unable to keep his piledriver out.

The visitors weren't daunted though, creating chances, good ones at that, Gyokeres putting a free header at Horvath, as Bradley continued to struggle with the pace of the forward, appearing to pull up with an injury.

Staying on though, Town's lack of athleticism in defence was shown on 11 minutes when Dan Potts, again with a sizeable advantage over Gyokeres, never looked like taking charge, the Coventry forward easing past him and this time making no mistake, confidently beating Horvath.

However, just when it looked like City were about to settle into the ascendancy, the Hatters were in front once more with 14 gone, a bouncing ball deceiving the visitors defence.

Cornick seized upon it and played a perfect reverse ball for strike partner Morris, who with his confidence through the roof, simply side-footed into the bottom corner for his fifth of the season already.

With the game now looking like it could be any score, Jordan Clark tried his luck from distance, firing over, Cornick unable to quite reach James Bree's dangerous cross that had eluded Wilson.

A deep corner almost led to Luton moving 3-1 ahead on 20 minutes, Potts winning the header and also the loose ball, nearly atoning for his earlier error, only to see a close range attempt repelled by Wilson.

Gustavo Hamer was hopefully over from 30 yards, but on the stroke of half time, Town were a whisker away from extending their advantage, Bree's instinctive cross from the right met by Potts, his glancing header hitting the outside of the post.

Town made a change at the break, Adebayo on for Cornick who had a tight hamstring, but City and Gyokeres in particular continued to look exceedingly dangerous, the menacing Swedish forward beating Gabe Osho this time and teeing up Jamie Allen, denied by a splendid tip over from Horvath.

Bradley, who had remained on despite his difficult opening 45 minutes, then made a vital block on Allen, who was starting to find some dangerous pockets of space in the Town area.

Just after the hour mark, City were finally level, and deservedly so as after Luke Freeman inadvertently got in the way of Bree, Town couldn't clear their lines, despite given numerous opportunities to do so.

The ball then ended up at the feet of Hamer, as the midfielder, who had been trying his luck from range all evening, finally got it spot on, locating the corner with a tremendous curling effort from 25 yards,

Some miscommunication in the visitors defence saw Onyedinma place his 20-yarder into the gloves of Wilson, as Coventry quickly transferred the ball up the other end and with Luton's defence willing them through to shoot, Ben Sheaf stabbed over.

Jones brought on Henri Lansbury and Bell for Luke Freeman and Onyedinma with 18 minutes to go, the double substitution seeing Luton finally wrest the initiative back in their favour.

An incisive move with eight minutes to go, saw Clark speed into the box, his low shot deflected behind by Kyle McFadzean with Luton's players, supporters and entire bench appealing for a penalty, although unfortunately, referee Andy Davies disagreed.

Watching the replay back, it showed just how terrible a decision it was by the official, McFadzean not just getting one, but both hands to the ball, with a save that most goalkeepers would have been proud of.

Thankfully, there was to be sting in the tail this time from the Sky Blues though, as they couldn’t nick a late winner themselves, meaning Town will have their sixth opportunity to secure three points in front of their own fans when Blackburn Rovers are the visitors on Saturday.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Gabe Osho, Sonny Bradley (C), Dan Potts (C), Fred Onyedinma (Amari'i Bell 73), Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman (Henri Lansbury 73), Jordan Clark , Carlton Morris, Harry Cornick (Elijah Adebayo 46).

Subs not used: Matt Macey, Tom Lockyer, Cauley Woodrow, Cameron Jerome.

Sky Blues: Ben Wilson, Callum Doyle, Michael Rose (Jonathan Panzo 26), Kyle McFadzean, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Viktor Gyokeres, Fankaty Dabo, Matt Godden, Jake Bidwell. Gustavo Hamer.

Subs not used: Simon Moore, Martyn Waghorn, Tyler Walker, Josh Eccles, Jack Burroughs, Kasey Palmer.

Referee: Andy Davies.

Booked: Onyedinma 30, Sheaf 68, Lansbury 88.