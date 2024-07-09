Morris, Chong and Taylor find the net as Hatters ease past Stevenage in friendly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton began their pre-season campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over League One Stevenage in a behind closed doors friendly clash at The Brache this afternoon.

Carlton Morris was on target from the penalty spot, while Tahith Chong and Joe Taylor also found the net, as Town used a number of different players, including former Stoke and West Bromwich Albion defender Erik Pieters, who had the opening 45 minutes, plus ex-Shrewsbury Town youngster Vladimir Paternoster,himself a second half substitute. Hatters chief Rob Edwards picked a strong side to start the contest, with Chiedozie Ogbene, Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark and Elijah Adebayo all in from the first whistle.

The first corner gave Town the chance to move in front as Alfie Doughty’s delivery was handballed by defender Dan Sweeney inside 60 seconds, Morris stepping up to confidently beat Taye Ashby-Hammond and tuck his effort into the bottom corner. It was 2-0 with 16 minutes gone when Ashby-Hammond’s poor clearance cannoned off Adebayo for Chong to pass into an empty net from the edge of the box.

Ogbene’s attempt was saved by Ashby-Hammond on 25 minutes, before Luton almost had a third when Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu found Adebayo whose first-time shot struck the post. Boro’s only real opportunity of the opening period saw Elliott List’s curling effort fly just wide of James Shea’s goal. The second half saw Edwards make wholesale alterations, with his side made up of mainly development squad players, although Taylor, James McAtee and Jayden Luker, who all spent last term out on loan, featured, as did experienced winger Andros Townsend.

Teenage defender Christian Chigozie, who featured on the bench in the Premier League against Arsenal, was the architect of Town’s next goal, as with just five minutes gone, he fed the speedy Taylor, who as he did on 22 occasions for Colchester and Lincoln last season, finished with unerring accuracy into the bottom corner.

Town keeper Jameson Horlick came charging off his line to deny Aaron Pressley, while McAtee nearly added a fourth late on, but after stealing the ball and beating two players, he was able to locate the target. Pressley then almost diverted a Townsend’s set-piece into his own net, as Luton will now step up their level of opposition when they face Danish Superliga side AGF Aarhus in another behind closed doors match on Saturday.

Luton first half XI: James Shea, Chiedozie Ogbene, Joe Johnson, Teden Mengi, Erik Pieters, Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Tahith Chong, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo.

Tahith Chong scored Luton's second against Stevenage in a friendly today - pic: Liam Smith