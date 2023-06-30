News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Morris didn't need any persuading to extend his stint at Luton

Forward eager to sign a new deal
By Mike Simmonds
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:45 BST- 2 min read

Luton striker Carlton Morris didn’t require any persuading at all when it came to signing a new contract at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old will begin the 2023-24 campaign as a Premier League player for the first time in his career, following a superb season for both himself and the Hatters.

Morris scored 20 goals, and also netted from the penalty spot as Luton defeated Coventry City 6-5 in a nerve-wracking Championship play-off final shootout to ensure Town reached the top flight.

Most Popular

He has now agreed to extend his stay in Bedfordshire, as speaking to the club’s official website, said: “I didn’t need any persuading.

"I love working with the gaffer. Our relationship is as good as I’ve ever had with any manager and obviously tactically and technically, his man-management all speaks for itself.

“Just the opportunity to work with him for longer, this squad for longer and this football club for longer – honestly, it is a privilege.”

When joining from Barnsley last summer, Morris only had eyes on one aim and that was attempting to win promotion to the Premier League after a season in which Luton had reached the play-off semi-finals, only to be knocked out by Huddersfield Town.

Carlton Morris celebrates with Alfie Doughty at WembleyCarlton Morris celebrates with Alfie Doughty at Wembley
Carlton Morris celebrates with Alfie Doughty at Wembley

He added: “When I signed last summer, I knew what potential this football club had.

"I didn’t come here just to sit in mid-table mediocrity or fight relegation in the Championship, or whatever.

"I came here to challenge and push for promotion and that’s what we’ve accomplished as a team, which is incredible and will bring us together even tighter.

“There is no reason why we can’t go and make a statement for ourselves in the Premier League next season.

"I’ve said it loads of times now, but I played at Kenilworth Road as an away player and it’s a tough place to come for any team as the fans create that atmosphere for us at our home.”

Related topics:Carlton MorrisLutonPremier LeagueCoventry CityBarnsley