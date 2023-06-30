Luton striker Carlton Morris didn’t require any persuading at all when it came to signing a new contract at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old will begin the 2023-24 campaign as a Premier League player for the first time in his career, following a superb season for both himself and the Hatters.

Morris scored 20 goals, and also netted from the penalty spot as Luton defeated Coventry City 6-5 in a nerve-wracking Championship play-off final shootout to ensure Town reached the top flight.

He has now agreed to extend his stay in Bedfordshire, as speaking to the club’s official website, said: “I didn’t need any persuading.

"I love working with the gaffer. Our relationship is as good as I’ve ever had with any manager and obviously tactically and technically, his man-management all speaks for itself.

“Just the opportunity to work with him for longer, this squad for longer and this football club for longer – honestly, it is a privilege.”

When joining from Barnsley last summer, Morris only had eyes on one aim and that was attempting to win promotion to the Premier League after a season in which Luton had reached the play-off semi-finals, only to be knocked out by Huddersfield Town.

Carlton Morris celebrates with Alfie Doughty at Wembley

He added: “When I signed last summer, I knew what potential this football club had.

"I didn’t come here just to sit in mid-table mediocrity or fight relegation in the Championship, or whatever.

"I came here to challenge and push for promotion and that’s what we’ve accomplished as a team, which is incredible and will bring us together even tighter.

“There is no reason why we can’t go and make a statement for ourselves in the Premier League next season.