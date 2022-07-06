Morris eager to 'challenge' himself after making immediate return to the Championship following Luton switch

Carlton Morris celebrates a goal with Cauley Woodrow during the duo's time at Barnsley last season

New Town striker Carlton Morris is determined to ‘challenge himself’ in the Championship once more this season after completing his move to Luton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee this afternoon.

The 26-year-old has joined former Tykes team-mate Cauley Woodrow in making the switch to Kenilworth Road during the summer transfer window, leaving Oakwell after scoring 16 goals in 51 games.

With Barnsley relegated to League One last term, Morris, who netted in the 2-1 defeat at Luton, was elated to get an immediate opportunity to ply his trade in the second tier once more, saying: “I’m hugely grateful for the opportunity to come back to the Championship.

"I really want to challenge myself, I don’t just want to coast through my career.

"Football is a short game and I have to put myself to the test.

“I’m incredibly excited for the season ahead.

"I think Luton fans and us as a team will be really excited at the prospect of what the season can bring.

I’m really excited to get started. I have played at Kenilworth Road a few times and it is never an easy place to go.

“I am happy to be on this side of it now because I want to be at a place where I know I’m confident with the squad that the gaffer is building.