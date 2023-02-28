Morris fit enough to start for Hatters as Lockyer returns against Lions

Town striker Carlton Morris is fit enough to face Milwall

Town striker Carlton Morris has been declared fit to keep his place in the Hatters' starting line-up for this evening's home clash against Millwall.

The club's leading scorer had been forced off during Saturday's 1-0 win at Birmingham after being on the receiving end of a terrible challenge from Marc Roberts which led to him injuring his shoulder and was a massive doubt for this crunch play-off clash.

However, he has been named in the starting line-up to face the Lions, manager Rob Edwards making just one change, Welsh international Tom Lockyer replacing the injured Reece Burke.

Club captain Sonny Bradley is back on the bench too with Dan Potts missing out due to a hamstring problem.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: James Shea, Sonny Bradley, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Allan Campbell, Joe Taylor, Fred Onyedinma.

Lions: George Long, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper (C), Tom Bradshaw, Zian Flemming, Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Ryan Leonard, Andreas Voglsammer, George Honeyman.